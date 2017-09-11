Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denies suggestions by Chile's former Under-20 coach Jose Sulantay that Alexis Sanchez is "fatter than normal".

Since the conclusion of the Confederations Cup at the start of July, Sanchez has made just two appearances for Arsenal while also representing his native Chile during the recent international break.

Chile's former Under-20 coach Jose Sulantay has criticised the weight of the 28-year-old, but despite acknowledging that Sanchez is not fully fit, Wenger has played down claims over his body shape and revealed why the attacker only featured from the bench against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Frenchman is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "Yes, I spoke to him. He is focused, he told us he is focused on the Premier League and Europa League. On top of that he had a bad result with Chile against Bolivia, but he came back full of desire and ready to play.

"He was not completely physically ready to play three games in a week - and for Chile he was not completely ready. He is not fat. His fat percentage is under 10. You know how it is, when you do not win, people will find problems."

Sanchez could feature when Arsenal host FC Koln in the Europa League on Thursday night.