Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Atakan Akkaynak has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bundesliga outfit, but it appears that the teenager is already on the radar of two of European football's elite.

According to The Express, both the Blues and the Catalan giants want to add Akkaynak to their respective squads during the January transfer window.

It is unclear what figure will prove enough to win the race for the German Under-19 international's signature, but both clubs have money available to invest in their future.

There is a suggestion that Leverkusen may be open to cashing in on Akkaynak, despite the youngster still having two years remaining on his existing contract.