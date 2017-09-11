It has been a far more positive start for the visitors, meanwhile, who have taken seven points from a possible nine in their first back at this level in 45 years.

The Hammers return to their East London home this evening after four months away, aiming to pick up their first points of the 2017-18 campaign.

8.55pm A big opening also came and went for Kouyate who, soon after seeing a weak penalty shout rejected, scuffed the ball horribly wide when getting on the end of a loose ball right on the edge of the area. Slaven Bilic will be happy enough with his side's display in that first half, but the longer it remains goalless the more concerned he will begin to feel. WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Adrian, Byram, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Ayew, Sakho HUDDERSFIELD TOWN SUBS: Coleman, Hefele, Malone, Sabiri, Williams, Depoitre, Hadergjonaj © SilverHub

8.52pm Javier Hernandez was next to come close, hitting the crossbar from 10 yards out after some impressive play from the lively Michail Antonio, before Carroll had a deflected shot easily collected by Jonas Lossl in the opposition goal. The Irons had seven corner kicks in the opening 45 minutes but did not truly make the most of them, with James Collins awkwardly heading the ball at Lossl from the best of the bunch.

8.49pm West Ham had the better of the first-half openings without managing to find a way past Huddersfield, who headed into the match without conceding in their opening three league fixtures. Cheikhou Kouyate could not quite turn the ball in with three minutes on the clock following a blasted cross from Andy Carroll, who was making his first outing of the campaign as one of five United changes.

45+2 min HALF TIME: WEST HAM UNITED 0-0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

45 min Short stoppage in play for Mounie to receive some treatment after taking a boot to the face. Prior to that, Cresswell blasted horribly high and wide from a long-range free kick, as West Ham continue to rack up the shot count.

43 min CHANCE! A dreadful attempt from Kouyate, who was in the right place to get on the end of a loose ball in the box after Carroll failed to get on the end of a cross. The ball fell nicely to the midfielder 16 yards out but he scuffed it wide.

41 min Certainly plenty of positives for Bilic to take from this first half, but unless his players take their chances he could well be out of a job come this time tomorrow. Victory is imperative and, with nearly half the game gone, we are still all square.

39 min Antonio, the best player on the field so far, cuts inside and gets in a deflected shot that ends wide of the target. From their latest corner, the ball is cleared but Collins prevents the counter by winning the ball back high up the pitch.

37 min What looked to be a poor attempt from Andy Carroll at the edge of the box actually took a deflection, leading to another West Ham corner. They have put their opponents under pressure at the back but just cannot find a way through.

35 min Huddersfield starting to rack up the passes now as they enjoy a rare prolonged spell on the ball. The spell came to an end when Kachunga slid in on his man to concede a free kick on the edge of the opposition area.

33 min Bottom-of-the-table United continuing to knock on the door for what would be a deserved breakthrough goal. The hosts have mustered six attempts, but just one of those - from a James Collins header - found the target.

31 min PENALTY APPEAL! Kouyate screams for a penalty after seemingly being pulled to ground by Tom Smith, but referee Kevin Friend got the decision correct because the contact was minimal. Fonte blasted over from the edge of the box moments later.

29 min Antonio is making all the difference for West Ham, causing danger down both the right and left. His latest foray forward ends with the ball going out for yet another corner, which Carroll threw himself at but could only head over via a small deflection.

27 min SAVE! Another chance for West Ham to open the scoring. From the left-sided free kick, Collins got his head to the ball but could not find a way past Lossl on the line. Appeared to head it into Jorgensen first before the Town keeper collected.

25 min YELLOW CARD! West Ham have lost their rhythm a tad over the past few minutes following that pretty dominant start. Antonio tries his best to change that with a burst down the left, leading to a sliding challenge from Mathias Jorgensen to earn the game's first yellow.

23 min A quarter of the game gone and West Ham have seen 70% of the ball. The only chances so far have fallen their way, too - Kouyate narrowly failing to slide home from close range and Hernandez hitting the bar soon after.

21 min SHOT! Carroll is given the chance to shoot from the edge of the box, but he did not make the desired contact when put under pressure. Visiting keeper Jonas Lossl collected the ball after the sting had been taken out of it.

19 min Huddersfield starting to grow into the match a little more now, enjoying a spell on the ball in the opposition half. Prior to this weekend no side in the Premier League had made a higher percentage of final-third passes than Wagner's men.

17 min Both managers are already soaked right through due to the heavy rain, with Bilic opting against putting on a jacket like his opposite number. The Croat will be happy with his side's start, though he will want a goal before the break.

15 min It would be so typical of West Ham's start to the season if they now went on to concede following their dominant start to the evening. Huddersfield yet to really get going, being forced to defend for the opening 15 minutes of the game.

13 min OFF THE BAR! West Ham really should be ahead at the London Stadium following some good work from Antonio. The English winger charged into the box and picked out Hernandez at the end of it, but the striker could only find the crossbar from 10 yards out.

11 min So far, so good as far as the home side are concerned. Just the one opportunity so far, which Kouyate could not quite turn home on the turn early on, but they have been in control of the game pretty much throughout so far.

9 min Zabaleta refuses to give up the ball down the right and soon wins it back. Hernandez is picked out and quickly swings the ball into the middle, where Carroll cannot quite turn it on target but instead wins his side a corner kick.

7 min Huddersfield doing more defending than attacking early on in East London, where the heavens have opened up once again. Good atmosphere inside the London Stadium, incidentally, in what is the Hammers' first outing here since a heavy loss at the hands of Liverpool in May.

5 min Bright start made by West Ham thanks to Carroll's presence up top. United centre-back Collins has been left feeling a little groggy following a collision, forcing him temporarily off the field, but he will be back on in a moment or two.

3 min CHANCE! He may be a frustrating player due to his succession of injury problems, but there is no denying that Andy Carroll remains one of the best players anywhere in the country at what he does. The Englishman brought the ball down and sent the ball across the face of the goal, but Kouyate could not turn it in on the stretch.

1 min KICKOFF! Huddersfield Town get us up and running at the London Stadium, where around 55,000 are expected in attendance tonight. Plenty of away supporters may well miss out on kickoff, though, due to delays on the M1.

7.58pm Bilic has claimed in the build-up to this match that his job is not on the line - or at least, he has been told by those above him that it isn't. Wagner under no pressure whatsoever, meanwhile, but that is not to say that he will bring his side here to simply sit on a point. Huddersfield will surely see this as a good chance to pick up a second-successive away win to truly mark their return to the top flight in style. © SilverHub

7.56pm With kickoff at the London Stadium now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Slaven Bilic: "My job is to raise the performance. We didn't start well but Monday is a good opportunity to start winning games and get on the right tracks. I haven't been told that [my job is on the line]. I said to the chairman, we have no points from three matches and we have to start winning. Monday night is a game that I am totally concentrated on." David Wagner: "I've no idea if it's a good time [to play them] and to be fair it doesn't bother me what's going on at West Ham because this is nothing we can influence. This is of no interest to us. We have to make sure we get our details right and are focused on ourselves. We are still humble enough to know it will be the big West Ham against the small Huddersfield."

7.54pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This is the first top-flight meeting between these two sides since March 1972, when This is the first top-flight meeting between these two sides since March 1972, when West Ham United ran out 3-0 winners at Upton Park. The most recent encounters was an EFL Cup second-round tie exactly three decades ago, meanwhile, which the Hammers won 3-1 on aggregate. A similar outcome tonight would be welcome as far as Slaven Bilic is concerned - his job may well depend on it.

7.52pm Jonas Lossl will be hoping for another quiet evening, with a clean sheet tonight needed to help him join an elite list of goalkeepers - only three others have kept the opposition out in their first four Premier League appearances: Alex Manninger, Anders Lindegaard and Pepe Reina. A lot of that is down to the impressive attacking play under Wagner, as a Premier League-high 36.3% of their passes have been in the attacking third of the field.

7.50pm Not since 1953 have Huddersfield won their first four games to a top-flight campaign, although they have of course spent much of that time in the lower divisions. The last newly promoted team to achieve that feat was Portsmouth in 2003-04, incidentally, while they could also become just the sixth Premier League team ever to keep the opposition out for four matches in a row to begin the season.

7.48pm Town have a fairly nice run of fixtures to come before the international break, travelling to West Ham, Burnley, Swansea City and one of the big boys in Liverpool, while also hosting Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Man United. A few tough games, but they will fancy their chances of picking up a couple of points on their travels over the next six weeks or so against teams expected to be in the bottom half come next May.

7.46pm Seven points from nine has left Huddersfield in a strong position at this early stage, then, and now they have a real chance to make it 10 from 12 to climb joint-top of the division alongside Manchester United and Manchester City. Only twice before have they won their opening two games to a top-flight campaign, going on to lift the title on both occasions... I wonder? Mere safety is the dream at this moment, though, which they are on course to achieve.

7.44pm Many wondered how Wagner's men would cope following promotion from the Championship, when incredibly going up through the playoffs despite their negative goal difference, but they have adapted very well so far. After kicking things off with that memorable 3-0 win away to Palace, Huddersfield have since earned a narrow 1-0 win over fellow new boys Newcastle United - Aaron Mooy scoring the only goal of the game - and played out that uneventful goalless draw with Southampton.

7.42pm Huddersfield will certainly be looking to exploit the uncertainty at the back, having made a very impressive start to the campaign. The Terriers find themselves sixth in the Premier League table on their return to this level for the first time in 45 years, winning their first two matches and then being held to a goalless draw by Southampton on home soil last time out.

7.40pm Not only has Joe Hart failed to keep a clean sheet in 22 league outings, stretching back to the first week of January when protecting the goal for Torino, the England number one has also made fewer saves in the Premier League (9) at his new club than goals he has conceded (10). Bilic has gone with a five-man backline this evening, perhaps giving Hart more protection. © Offside

7.38pm DID YOU KNOW? West Ham United have not lost their opening four games to a season since 2010-11 when they would go on to be relegated. The Hammers could also equal their own record of conceding three or more goals in the first four games of a Premier League season, set in the same campaign seven years ago. If they are to avoid that then Joe Hart needs to hope for better luck - the Englishman has failed to keep a clean sheet in 22 league games.

7.36pm Arnautovic, Hernandez and Sead Haksabanovic came in for a combined £40m, while Joe Hart joined on loan from Manchester City and Pablo Zabaleta himself departed the Citizens on a permanent basis. Experience added and a proven goalscorer up top, it is now a case of Bilic finding the best formation for his players and, hopefully for him, it will all slowly begin to click into gear.

7.34pm West Ham have just the one real tough games to come in their next chunk of fixtures, in fact - Tottenham at home on September 30 in what promises to be another lively London derby showdown. Bilic will certainly be hoping that the new recruits in his squad will soon settle in, as the Londoners did actually have a pretty decent transfer window on the whole, only soured by missing out on William Carvalho.

7.32pm That said, the London Stadium was far from a fortress in their maiden campaign here, losing eight league games in total. That is just one fewer than in their last two seasons at Upton Park combined, largely explaining why they suffered for three-quarters of the 2016-17 campaign. The Irons now have four homes game to come in their next seven before the international break, many of which they will be expected to win.

7.30pm Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are now the only other pointless sides in the division, having both played one game more, though only a six-goal win will be enough to lift West Ham above Leicester City and out of the dropzone tonight. United have certainly not been helped by a run of four away games in a row in all competitions to begin the season - the first time that has happened in their history - but they are back in front of their own supporters tonight.

7.28pm It is far tougher to find any positives from the 3-0 loss to the Magpies just over a fortnight ago, however, as the Irons conceded to a Joselu goal in the first half and then squandered their only real chance of levelling up early in the second. From then on it was a case of the hosts taking control and adding two more goals to their tally, getting over the line for their first win of the campaign which they have since added to.

7.26pm Since conceding four times away to Manchester United on the opening day, West Ham have since conceded a combined six goals in games against Southampton and Newcastle - simply not good enough. The Irons did put up a brave fight on the South Coast, to be fair to them, dragging the game back to 2-2 at one point despite being down to 10 men, only to then lose the game at the death.

7.24pm Bilic has near enough been under pressure for the past 12 months now, having also seen his side struggle for large parts of last season before pulling away from trouble with some time to spare. The former Croatia boss has been installed as the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager out of work, with the previous frontrunner - Crystal Palace's Frank de Boer - being given his marching orders a little earlier today.

7.22pm A huge night ahead for Slaven Bilic and his West Ham side, then, as he aims to get off the mark with a first league point at the fourth time of asking. A point may not be enough to rescue his job if certain reports are to be believed, however, with Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri said to be at the top of the Hammers' wishlist to replace the Croat should he suffer a fourth-successive league loss today.

7.20pm Slaven Bilic has made mass changes to his starting lineup, bringing in five new faces from the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Andy Carroll is among those to come into the fold for his first outing of the campaign, while Winston Reid and Jose Fonte are also back to make up a five-man defence. Opposition boss David Wagner has stuck with the same XI for the third match running, meanwhile, with Steve Mounie again tasked with leading the line. © Getty Images

7.18pm Town will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, spearheaded by Steve Mounie who netted twice in his opening game against Palace but has since fired blanks. Rajiv van la Parra is another fitness doubt who has been fit enough to start, being used in a three-man attacking midfield alongside Tom Ince - whose father, Paul, represented the Hammers during his playing days - and Elias Kachunga.

7.16pm Wagner has not been helped in terms of squad depth by a number of injury issues, including the continued loss of Kasey Palmer, Martin Cranie, Jonathan Hogg and Jan Gorenc. Collin Quaner is also absent tonight after failing to overcome a fitness test on a knee problem, though key midfield man Aaron Mooy does feature from the off, despite missing out for Australia last week due to illness.

7.14pm In terms of the visitors, Wagner has gone with an unchanged starting lineup following the goalless home draw with Southampton before the international break. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj were both in contention to come into the fold, but the Terriers boss has instead opted to stick with the same group for the third game in a row - it is fair to say that Wagner already has his preferred XI.

7.12pm HUDDERSFIELD TOWN TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Kachunga, Billing, Mooy, Ince; Van la Parra, Mounie SUBS: Coleman, Hefele, Malone, Sabiri, Williams, Depoitre, Hadergjonaj

7.10pm The under-fire boss may well go with a 3-5-3 tonight, with Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio offering Carroll support through the middle, meaning that Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Zabaleta will have to get up and down the wings to get the ball into the box. Elsewhere, Marko Arnautovic remains suspended due to the silly red shown to him against Southampton, and Diafra Sakho is made to wait for his chance from the bench.

7.08pm Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate join Carroll, Fonte and Reid in returning to the starting lineup. Among the quintet to drop out, meanwhile, is captain Mark Noble due to an injury sustained in training. Edimilson Fernandes picked up an injury on international duty, while Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice and Andre Ayew are all dropped to the bench. Bilic needed to shake things up and that he has certainly done.

7.06pm Bilic has acted on the back of West Ham's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United last time out by making five changes to his starting XI. Among those to come into the fold is Andy Carroll, who makes his first appearance of the campaign after picking up a thigh injury earlier in the summer. Winston Reid is also back from a calf problem sustained in the warm-up before the clash against Southampton, as is fellow centre-back Jose Fonte.

7.04pm WEST HAM UNITED TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Collins, Fonte, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang, Antonio; Chicharito, Carroll SUBS: Adrian, Byram, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Ayew, Sakho

7.02pm There are suggestions that anything less than victory tonight and United boss Slaven Bilic will lose his job, much in the same way as Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace - the Dutchman being shown the Selhurst Park exit earlier today a little over three months after taking charge. No risk of David Wagner being sacked anytime soon, though, as he has worked wonders at Huddersfield during his time at the helm.