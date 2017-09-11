Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town at the London Stadium.
The Hammers return to their East London home this evening after four months away, aiming to pick up their first points of the 2017-18 campaign.
It has been a far more positive start for the visitors, meanwhile, who have taken seven points from a possible nine in their first back at this level in 45 years.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Slaven Bilic: "My job is to raise the performance. We didn't start well but Monday is a good opportunity to start winning games and get on the right tracks. I haven't been told that [my job is on the line]. I said to the chairman, we have no points from three matches and we have to start winning. Monday night is a game that I am totally concentrated on."
David Wagner: "I've no idea if it's a good time [to play them] and to be fair it doesn't bother me what's going on at West Ham because this is nothing we can influence. This is of no interest to us. We have to make sure we get our details right and are focused on ourselves. We are still humble enough to know it will be the big West Ham against the small Huddersfield."
STARTING XI: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe; Kachunga, Billing, Mooy, Ince; Van la Parra, Mounie
SUBS: Coleman, Hefele, Malone, Sabiri, Williams, Depoitre, Hadergjonaj
STARTING XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Collins, Fonte, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang, Antonio; Chicharito, Carroll
SUBS: Adrian, Byram, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Ayew, Sakho