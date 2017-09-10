Huddersfield Town forward Tom Ince hopes that Terriers head coach David Wagner can help him realise his England dream.

The Terriers manager handed Ince a ticket back to the Premier League this summer after underwhelming previous spells in the top flight with Crystal Palace and Hull City.

"Every English player always wants that dream," Ince, a club-record signing from Derby County for a reported fee of just over £11m, told Sky Sports News.

"I represented England at various youth levels and playing in the Premier League always gives you that window.

"First and foremost I'll concentrate on my club football, to try and produce and help this team win games and anything off the back of that is a bonus.

"Of course I have a dream and ambition to represent my country, but I've got to produce on the pitch first."

Ince has started all three games for Huddersfield so far in the top flight and has helped them remain unbeaten going into Monday night's game with West Ham United.