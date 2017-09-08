Crowd generic

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner named Premier League Manager of the Month

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
David Wagner is awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month accolade for August following newly-promoted Huddersfield Town's impressive start to the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 17:09 UK

David Wagner has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August following Huddersfield Town's impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Last season's Championship playoff victors picked up seven points in their first three Premier League fixtures, and have yet to concede a goal.

Their campaign got off to the best possible start on the opening weekend with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace, which was followed up by a 1-0 win at home to fellow new boys Newcastle United.

A goalless draw with Southampton ensured that the Terriers finished August unbeaten and they currently sit third in the table behind only Manchester United and Liverpool.

The votes of a panel of experts and the public were combined, Wagner beating a shortlist of Pep Guardiola, Tony Pulis, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

Should Huddersfield claim another shutout against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night, they will become the first Premier League newcomers to keep four consecutive clean sheets from as many opening games.

Nahki Wells of Huddersfield gets past Jordan Obita of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Galpharm Stadium on January 3, 2015
Read Next:
Burnley confirm Nahki Wells deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Wagner, Pep Guardiola, Tony Pulis, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner named Premier League Manager of the Month
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
David Wagner: 'Luck has helped Huddersfield Town'
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town academy struggling to produce quality players'
Burnley confirm Nahki Wells dealNahki Wells 'nearing Burnley move'Huddersfield Town sign Robert GreenRob Green nears Huddersfield Town moveResult: Huddersfield, Southampton ends goalless
Team News: Hoedt on bench for SouthamptonLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton - as it happenedHuddersfield show interest in Rob Green?Wagner: 'Transfer business now wrapped up'Huddersfield sign Hadergjonaj on loan
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
 