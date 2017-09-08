David Wagner is awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month accolade for August following newly-promoted Huddersfield Town's impressive start to the season.

David Wagner has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August following Huddersfield Town's impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Last season's Championship playoff victors picked up seven points in their first three Premier League fixtures, and have yet to concede a goal.

Their campaign got off to the best possible start on the opening weekend with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace, which was followed up by a 1-0 win at home to fellow new boys Newcastle United.

A goalless draw with Southampton ensured that the Terriers finished August unbeaten and they currently sit third in the table behind only Manchester United and Liverpool.

The votes of a panel of experts and the public were combined, Wagner beating a shortlist of Pep Guardiola, Tony Pulis, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

Should Huddersfield claim another shutout against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night, they will become the first Premier League newcomers to keep four consecutive clean sheets from as many opening games.