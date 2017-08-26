Huddersfield Town and Southampton remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after playing out a goalless draw in Saturday's encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town and Southampton have played out a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both sides enjoyed spells of dominance but ultimately cancelled each other out, the hosts withstanding a late Saints rally to claim their third clean sheet of the season.

Mauricio Pellegrino's charges had a great opportunity to take the lead 11 minutes in when Nathan Redmond's run into the box was picked out by Steven Davis, but the winger placed his low finish wide of the far post.

From then on, however, Huddersfield took charge of the game and were unlucky not to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes, as Elias Kachunga, Tom Ince and Steve Mounie all saw efforts repelled by Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton began the second half in more positive fashion, Manolo Gabbiadini firing straight at Jonas Lossl from just outside the area, but despite going on to apply pressure to their opponents' defence, were not much of a threat until the latter stages of the game.

James Ward-Prowse saw appeals for a penalty waved away in the 82nd minute after being brought to ground by Mathias Jorgensen, while Redmond later forced a sharp save from Lossl before Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith cleared Ryan Bertrand's header off the line.

The result means that both teams remain unbeaten in the league so far, David Wagner's charges currently boasting a record of two wins and a draw, while Southampton lay claim to one win and two draws.