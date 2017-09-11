West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic hands a first start of the season to striker Andy Carroll for the Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Hammers have suffered defeat in each of their opening three top-flight matches this season, but Bilic is able to call upon Carroll after a spell out with injury.

Bilic has also opted to recall Jose Fonte, Pedro Obiang and Cheick Kouyate for the game at the London Stadium, with Angelo Ogbonna, Mark Noble and Declan Rice the players to miss out.

As for Huddersfield, head coach David Wagner has decided to retain the same starting lineup for the club's trip to England's capital.

The Terriers are currently unbeaten this season, and Wagner has avoided the temptation of tinkering with the team which registered a goalless draw with Southampton.

West Ham United: Hart, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Zabaleta, Obiang, Kouyate, Cresswell, Antonio, Carroll, Hernandez

Subs: Adrian, Ogbonna, Byram, Masuaku, Rice, Ayew, Sakho

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Billing, Mooy, Kachunga, Ince, Van La Parra, Mounie

Subs: Coleman, Hefele, Malone, Sabiri, Williams, Depoitre, Hadergjonaj

