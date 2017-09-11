Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
 
HT

Zanka (26'), Billing (45')

Team News: Andy Carroll handed West Ham United start

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic hands a first start of the season to striker Andy Carroll for the Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has handed a first start of the season to striker Andy Carroll for the Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Hammers have suffered defeat in each of their opening three top-flight matches this season, but Bilic is able to call upon Carroll after a spell out with injury.

Bilic has also opted to recall Jose Fonte, Pedro Obiang and Cheick Kouyate for the game at the London Stadium, with Angelo Ogbonna, Mark Noble and Declan Rice the players to miss out.

As for Huddersfield, head coach David Wagner has decided to retain the same starting lineup for the club's trip to England's capital.

The Terriers are currently unbeaten this season, and Wagner has avoided the temptation of tinkering with the team which registered a goalless draw with Southampton.

West Ham United: Hart, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Zabaleta, Obiang, Kouyate, Cresswell, Antonio, Carroll, Hernandez
Subs: Adrian, Ogbonna, Byram, Masuaku, Rice, Ayew, Sakho

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Billing, Mooy, Kachunga, Ince, Van La Parra, Mounie
Subs: Coleman, Hefele, Malone, Sabiri, Williams, Depoitre, Hadergjonaj

Follow Monday's showdown with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Tom Ince in action during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
