Mauricio Pellegrino 's charges, meanwhile, have won and drawn one in the league, and will be hoping to continue their own impressive start with a result at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers have enjoyed a dream start to their top-flight campaign, winning both of their league fixtures so far following promotion from the Championship.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text commentary of the Premier League meeting between Huddersfield Town and Southampton .

3.59pm Plenty of questions to be answered in the upcoming 45 minutes - can Huddersfield make it three from three, and maybe even end the day top of the table? Or will the Saints bring them crashing back down to earth? And will Wesley Hoedt make his debut today for the South Coast side? Second half coming up.

3.56pm David Wagner will certainly demand more of the same from the Terriers in the second half, while Mauricio Pellegrino will be pleased with his side's defending so far, but will also want his side to provide more of a threat up front to find the breakthrough.

3.53pm Huddersfield had 49 percent possession in the first half, getting nine shots in, five of which were on target, and won four corners. Saints, meanwhile, enjoyed 51 percent possession, but could only muster two efforts, neither of which were on target, and won just the one corner.

3.50pm Arguably the best opening of the game fell to Southampton , however, with Nathan Redmond curling wide when one-on-one with Jonas Lossl in the 12th minute.

3.47pm That's the first 45 minutes over and done with, and an exciting game at the John Smith's Stadium is yet to yield any goals, though there have been chances at both ends, but Huddersfield dominated proceedings for the majority of the first half, while Southampton will be happy to get the chance to regroup at half time.

45+1 min HALF TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON

45+1 min BOOKING: First caution of the game goes to Southampton, as Romeu leads with his arm challenging Mounie for a header and is punished for his troubles.

44 min One minute of added time here at the John Smith's Stadium.

40 min CHANCE! Forster so nearly caught out as he fumbles an inswinging cross straight into the path of Kachunga, but the goalkeeper recovers to get down and smother the ensuing shot.

37 min CHANCES! It's all Huddersfield at the moment, the Terriers sending one corner kick deep for Mounie to head into the hands of Forster, while moments later, Ince forces a stop from the Southampton keeper from a narrow angle for another corner, which ultimately comes to nothing.

34 min Huddersfield's tactics are making Southampton struggle, continuing to press their opponents very high and back into their own box, eventually forcing a Saints defender to just hammer the ball clear.

31 min CHANCE! Good team play from Mooy, Smith and Ince sees the latter's low cross fall to Mounie in the Southampton box, but the forward mis-hits his effort, sending it just wide of the post.

29 min Now Lemina tries an ambitious effort from around 30 yards out, but it sails well wide of Lossl's left-hand post.

27 min Gabbiadini turns outside the area and tries to loft the ball into the path of Redmond, but it's too heavy for him and runs out of play.

24 min Lossl then starts a quick counterattack for his side, Kachunga plays the ball into the Southampton box for Van La Parra to fire home but Davis sticks a foot out to send it off target!

22 min Southampton launch a swift counterattack as Redmond releases Davis and he then forces a corner from Lowe, which is taken by Bertrand but it's too deep and Lossl gathers easily.

19 min CHANCES! It's end to end stuff here as Van La Parra plays in Kachunga, only for Yoshida to make a superb block, before Mounie's first-time snap shot is kept out by Forster.

16 min Southampton are now stepping it up a gear, with Soares and Tadic combining to set up Davis, but Lowe recovers to block the latter's shot, which bounces back off Davis and out for a goal kick.

14 min Tadic brings down Mooy just inside Southampton's half for a free kick, which is worked to Ince and then played to Jorgensen for a free header, but it's a long way out and Forster gets behind it.

12 min CHANCE! But the first chance of the game falls to the side that's been under the cosh until now, the Saints opening up the opposition defence with Davis playing in Redmond, but the winger curls his low effort wide of the post!

10 min For the third time in these opening 10 minutes, Southampton's defence has given the ball away, Soares and Stephens the guilty individuals this time, but Huddersfield are not able to make the most of it.

7 min It's been a bright start from the home side, with Southampton struggling to get hold of the ball so far and virtually all the action being played out in their half.

4 min More lacklustre defending from Saints early on sees Stephens hesitate to clear and Huddersfield force a corner, which comes to nothing as the visitors win a free kick after Yoshida gets clattered by Mounie.

3 min A mistake by Yoshida on the edge of his own box almost lets Mounie in but Lemina steps in to thwart the danger.

1 min KICKOFF! Tom Ince gets the action underway for Huddersfield.

2.57pm Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel to get the formalities underway, with kickoff not too far away now.

2.53pm SCORE PREDICTION: Huddersfield have certainly got momentum behind them, with three straight wins in all competitions, while Southampton may have had a decent start results-wise but their performances against Swansea and West Ham were not much to write home about, and that's before moving onto their EFL Cup defeat. However, Saints have an impressive team on paper, so I think the battle between momentum and quality will result in a high-scoring draw this afternoon.

2.50pm Southampton have also failed to score in seven of their last 10 Premier League games, scoring just seven goals from 138 shots in these matches.

2.48pm However, the Saints have won their opening away match in only two of their previous 18 Premier League seasons, most recently at West Bromwich Albion in 2013-14.

2.46pm Southampton, meanwhile, could remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League fixtures for only the second time - they went six games without defeat in 2003-04.

2.44pm Aside from winning their first two Premier League games, the Terriers have also kept a clean sheet in both of these so far. The only previous occasion a newly-promoted side managed to do this in each of their opening three games in a Premier League season was Charlton Athletic in the 1998-99 campaign.

2.42pm Huddersfield have not won their opening three league games of a season since the 1979-80 campaign, when they won the fourth tier; they last won their first three matches of a top-flight season in 1924-25, on their way to the second of three consecutive league titles.

2.40pm There have been 24 competitive fixtures over the years, with the first coming in November 1952 - Huddersfield were the victors on that day, with a 2-0 win at The Dell. It's perfectly poised on a knife edge, with 11 wins apiece and two draws.

2.38pm HEAD TO HEAD: The last time that these two teams met was in December 2010 in the third tier of English football - Southampton won 4-1 that day.

2.35pm Pellegrino, predictably, was not particularly pleased to be asked the question, telling his press conference: "I don't have this information, I don't want to give any opinion about that. Virgil's situation - nothing (has) changed, I have nothing to say. In the future it could be possible (that Van Dijk plays alongside new signing Wesley Hoedt) but we will never know what will happen in the future. We'll expect the best from Wesley, from Virgil for us. I think all of them can help the team to be stronger and this is our goal right now."

2.32pm Southampton are also one of the many clubs this summer that have been embroiled in a transfer saga, with Virgil van Dijk's future at the club in doubt after handing in a transfer request amid reported interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

2.30pm When asked about how Pellegrino will approach today's game, he told reporters: "I think we will continue in the same way that we had been playing the first two Premier League games. I think we have to use this game as a reference for us because I think we deserved to win those two games and it's not easy. We have been playing on good performance and keeping going, try to learn from Wednesday. At the top level today when you are not focused for five minutes or ten minutes and when you leave some details aside it is really difficult to win games and we have to know that."

2.28pm No such luck for the Saints, however, who found themselves as one of the top-flight scalps succumbing to EFL opposition when Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a 2-0 win at St Mary's, which Pellegrino described as a "step backward".

2.26pm In addition to the league, Huddersfield also staved off a potential giant-killing in the second round of the EFL Cup earlier this week, coming from behind to see off League One side Rotherham United 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

2.24pm Despite taking six points from six, Wagner is keeping his feet on the ground. He told reporters earlier this week: "We know it is a good start, but it is only a start. We are humble enough to know this, but we are also ambitious enough to try and make sure it is enough to get us towards where we want to be. It gives us a chance to be successful."

2.21pm New signing Wesley Hoedt replaces Jan Bednarek on the bench but there is still no sign of Virgil van Dijk amid speculation linking him with a move away from St Mary's.

2.19pm Likewise for Southampton, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has no new injury or suspension problems, so he names the same starting XI which claimed a last-ditch 3-2 win over West Ham in the league.

2.17pm Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj have not been considered for selection after joining the club this week, while Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Martin Cranie remain sidelined.

2.15pm If it's not broken, don't fix it... Terriers boss David Wagner has named the exact same squad which beat Newcastle 1-0 last Sunday.

2.13pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: McCarthy, Hoedt, Long, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, McQueen

2.12pm HUDDERSFIELD SUBS: Coleman, Malone, Lolley, Williams, Quaner, Hefele, Palmer

2.11pm SOUTHAMPTON STARTING XI: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Lemina, Davis, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

2.10pm HUDDERSFIELD STARTING XI: Lossl, Smith, Billing, Kachunga, Mooy, Lowe, van La Parra, Ince, Mounie, Zanka, Schindler

2.08pm We have confirmation of the team news, so without further ado, here are the line-ups.

2.06pm Southampton, however, have also made a good start to their 2017-18 campaign, with a draw against Swansea City and 3-2 victory over West Ham United, so they will prove tough opposition for the Terriers.

2.04pm Last season's Championship playoff winners have a 100 percent record so far, thanks to a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United - should they triumph today, they will be the first promoted team to win their first three top-flight games since Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02.

2.02pm So then, just two games into the new season, and already there has been so much to talk about - not least Huddersfield's dream start to their first ever campaign in the Premier League.