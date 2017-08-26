New Southampton signing Wesley Hoedt is among the substitutes for this afternoon's trip to Huddersfield Town.

New Southampton signing Wesley Hoedt is among the substitutes for this afternoon's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Hoedt, on loan from Lazio, replaces Jan Bednarek on the bench while Mauricio Pellegrino opts for an identical starting XI to the side that beat West Ham United last weekend.

Cedric Soares, Mario Lemina, Stephen Davis, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond all start, after not being included in the lineup that began the midweek EFL Cup loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Virgil van Dijk is once again not involved in proceedings as he is linked to a transfer before the summer window closes.

With no new injury concerns hosts Huddersfield are also unchanged from their last league outing - a victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Only one player to have started the EFL Cup victory over Rotherham United - Christopher Schindler - keeps his place for this match.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Lowe, Zanka; Billing, Mooy; Kachunga, Van La Parra, Ince; Mounie

Subs: Coleman, Malone, Lolley, Williams, Quaner, Hefele, Palmer

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Tadic, Davis, Redmond; Gabbiadini

Subs: McCarthy, Hoedt, Long, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, McQueen