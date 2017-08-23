Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino insists that his team will not spend too much time thinking about the 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that his team will not spend too much time thinking about Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Southampton reached the final of last season's competition, but have been eliminated in round one this time around.

Pellegrino has admitted that the defeat was "a step backwards" after a positive start to the new Premier League campaign, but the former Alaves boss has decided to take the positives from the home reverse.

"The best news for us is maybe we'll have more time to prepare better for Premier League games, and try to learn from (the loss)," Pellegrino told reporters.

"It's a step backwards in our way, in our performance. The goals are accidents, Jack (Stephens) was really close to the player but he lost the challenge. And for the second goal everybody was in attack, one counter-attack they were quicker than us. But we've got to try to learn from this situation."

Southampton will look to continue their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.