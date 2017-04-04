Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Everton
Ibrahimovic (94' pen.)
Young (57')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jagielka (22')
Gueye (45'), Barry (54'), Davies (88'), Robles (93')
Williams (93')

Martin Keown accuses Romelu Lukaku of showing "disrespect" to Ashley Williams

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Martin Keown says that Romelu Lukaku was 'disrespectful' towards Ashley Williams during Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
Martin Keown has accused Everton striker Romelu Lukaku of showing "disrespect" towards teammate Ashley Williams during Tuesday night's clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The pair were spotted arguing on the pitch during the closing stages of the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late penalty.

Cameras picked up footage of Williams, who was sent off for a handball, barking orders at Lukaku, who responded by raising a finger to his mouth suggesting that his teammate should be quiet.

After the game, Keown told BT Sport: "It's a lack of respect and without that in the dressing room we have nothing. He is the most experienced player, Ashley Williams, in terms of how long he's played and he should be listening to him.

"I wonder what was going on in that dressing room because I think there is bit of an undercurrent with Lukaku and Ashley Williams. And I saw moments on the pitch when Lukaku is saying 'keep your mouth shut'."

Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the European spots and seven behind the top four.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
