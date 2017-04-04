Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, heavily linked with a move away, believes that he has proved during his time at Goodison Park that he is always willing to learn.

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he wants to create more history with Everton after recently becoming the club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has made no secret of his desire to move on when his current deal expires, potentially forcing the Toffees to cash in during the summer months.

Lukaku believes that he has improved his all-round attacking game during his four years on Merseyside, and intends to ensure that Everton have a fighting chance of qualifying for the Champions League should he indeed move on.

"I think I've proven that I've improved every part of my game," he told EA Sports. "I have always been scoring goals and now the quality of goals I am scoring is better. I can now create chances to score for myself, and I have scored a free kick this year too. I have been scoring a lot more headers and my overall finishing has improved a lot.

"My overall play has improved but I want to give a lot more as I go through my journey in football. Since a young age I have always believed in my ability. I always knew I could score goals, but it was the way I was scoring goals. I used to have one way of scoring goals but now I can score goals in multiple ways.

"I want to learn and improve, every coach I have had throughout my career has helped me. Sometimes I haven't had the greatest relationship with some coaches but I have always been grateful for what I have learned since a young age, because they've all helped me in my football journey.

"I want to create history at the club. I want to push for a top four spot and I think we have to aim for this. Personally, I just want to improve and become a better player than I am today."

Everton boss Ronald Koeman recently claimed that he will do all he can to keep Lukaku at Goodison Park beyond the end of the transfer window.