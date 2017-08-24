Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirms that Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez will miss Thursday's Europa League qualifier second leg.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez will miss Thursday's Europa League tie due to injuries.

The midfielder is expected to be on the sidelines for around a week with a foot problem, while Ramirez is yet to recover from a heel problem, that has kept him out of action for the past two fixtures.

Koeman confirmed in today's press conference that the pair did not travel to Croatia for the second leg of tomorrow's Europa qualifier against Hajduk Split.

The Dutchman also claimed that Sandro, who joined the club from Malaga earlier this summer, is a doubt for Sunday's league clash against Chelsea.

Everton hold a 2-0 advantage over Hajduk in the Europa qualifier.