Everton forward Wayne Rooney should change his mind over his retirement from international football with England, according to former coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

On Wednesday, Rooney announced that he was calling time on his England career after netting 53 goals in 119 appearances for the Three Lions.

However, Eriksson - who gave Rooney his debut in February 2003 - has called on the Everton forward to reconsider his call to end his national team career at the age of 31.

The Swede told Sky Sports News: "It is a fantastic career, sometimes he has been criticised but fact is fact - the games he has played and goals he has scored. During my time he was world class, you don't score than number of goals without being.

"If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (the international retirement) until after the next World Cup."

Rooney has retired just six caps short of matching Peter Shilton's all-time appearance record.