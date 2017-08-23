Harry Kane pays tribute to Wayne Rooney after the Everton striker decides to retire from England duty.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has paid tribute to Wayne Rooney after the Everton striker announced his retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old confirmed this afternoon that he will not play for England again, as he intends to put all his focus into prolonging his career at Everton.

Rooney dropped out of contention under Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate due to his failure to cement a regular place in the Manchester United team last season.

Rumours were rife that the forward would be recalled for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to his goalscoring form at Everton, but the ex-United man has opted against making himself available.

Kane, who is favourite to take the captaincy off Rooney, tweeted: "@WayneRooney - an amazing player and goalscorer for @England. A three lions legend."

👏 @WayneRooney - an amazing player and goalscorer for @England. A three lions legend. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qrYlYbyTCu — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 23, 2017

Rooney bows out as the nation's leading goalscorer with 53 to his name.