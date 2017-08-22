Aug 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Bramall Lane
Sheff UtdSheffield United
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Craig Shakespeare: 'Jamie Vardy to feature in EFL Cup'

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that striker Jamie Vardy will feature in the EFL Cup against Sheffield United after shaking off an injury.
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 16:22 UK

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Jamie Vardy will play some part of the club's EFL Cup clash against Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

During the closing stages of Leicester's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, Vardy sustained an injury which forced him to hobble off at the King Power Stadium.

The England international appeared to be in some discomfort, but Shakespeare has said that the forward will feature in his squad for the trip to Bramall Lane.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "He trained this morning. He was a bit sore yesterday, but thankfully he's okay. He'll be involved.

"To what extent I'm not sure. I plan to make changes. I want a competitive group and we've got that. There are players that deserve a chance."

Fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho is also expected to play after missing out on Saturday afternoon.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Your Comments
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City confirm fans ejected for homophobic abuse against Brighton & Hove Albion
 Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
Chelsea ready to move for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak?
