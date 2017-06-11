Everton youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin hopes that England's Under-20 World Cup success will convince Premier League clubs to give the players more opportunities.

Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game as Paul Simpson's side became the first English team at any age level to lift the World Cup since 1966, beating Venezuela 1-0 in today's final.

A penalty stop from Freddie Woodman also contributed to England's historic success, and Calvert-Lewin is hopeful that the team's performances will earn them more regular game time.

"Hopefully there will be opportunities for the lads next season. I have had a taste of it last season with Everton and I just want to show I am capable of playing regularly next season," he told reporters.

"Thankfully Freddie saved the penalty. I was watching through my fingers from the halfway line and it was an incredible moment. It was a big, big moment that helped turn the game. To be one of only three Englishman to have scored in a World Cup final is amazing.

"I probably should have scored the first time to be honest. I just anticipated the keeper parrying the ball away and tried to keep my composure and managed to put it away. The feeling was just relief to be honest. I can't remember what I did - ran to the corner flag and hit it I think but then all the lads came over.

"It is hard to put into words what that feeling is like when the referee blew the final whistle. We have wanted this so much that to come back to England as part of a select few who have won the World Cup means everything."

England's squad played just 1,094 Premier League minutes in total between them last season, with captain Lewis Cook (431) and Calvert-Lewin (346) accounting for a large portion of those.