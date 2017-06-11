Fabio Capello takes charge of Chinese Super League team

Russia's head coach Fabio Capello speaks to his players during his teams friendly international football match against Serbia in Dubai's Al Wasl stadium on November 15, 2013
© Getty Images
Former England boss Fabio Capello returns to management with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Former England boss Fabio Capello has returned to management with Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

The 70-year-old had been out of management since he was sacked by Russia in 2015, but has now become the latest high-profile name to move to the burgeoning Chinese league.

Capello joins the likes of Marcello Lippi, Fabio Cannavaro, Luis Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas as managers in China, taking over a team which contains Brazilian duo Ramires and Alex Teixeira.

"Today we have signed a working contract with Mr Fabio Capello. He will be the head coach of our team since today. Welcome Fabio!" read a statement from Jiangsu.

Capello spent four years in charge of England before resigning in February 2012, just months before the European Championships.

Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
Read Next:
Simpson wants bright future for England U20s
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabio Capello, Marcello Lippi, Fabio Cannavaro, Luis Felipe Scolari, Andre Villas-Boas, Ramires, Alex Teixeira, Football
Your Comments
More Jiangsu Suning News
Russia's head coach Fabio Capello speaks to his players during his teams friendly international football match against Serbia in Dubai's Al Wasl stadium on November 15, 2013
Fabio Capello takes charge of Chinese Super League team
> Jiangsu Suning Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-2 England - as it happened
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
 Russia's head coach Fabio Capello speaks to his players during his teams friendly international football match against Serbia in Dubai's Al Wasl stadium on November 15, 2013
Fabio Capello takes charge of Chinese Super League team
Lloris: 'Kane destined to be captain'Solanke wins U20 World Cup Golden BallSimpson wants bright future for England U20sButcher calls for Butland to replace HartSouthgate: 'England focused on improving'
Southgate absolves Hart of any blameGerrard tips Rooney to make World Cup squadSouthgate: "We controlled the game completely"Cahill: Mixed feelings after "crazy" gameKane: 'You have to expect the unexpected'
> England Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 