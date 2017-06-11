Former England boss Fabio Capello has returned to management with Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.
The 70-year-old had been out of management since he was sacked by Russia in 2015, but has now become the latest high-profile name to move to the burgeoning Chinese league.
Capello joins the likes of Marcello Lippi, Fabio Cannavaro, Luis Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas as managers in China, taking over a team which contains Brazilian duo Ramires and Alex Teixeira.
"Today we have signed a working contract with Mr Fabio Capello. He will be the head coach of our team since today. Welcome Fabio!" read a statement from Jiangsu.
Capello spent four years in charge of England before resigning in February 2012, just months before the European Championships.