Jun 11, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Suwon World Cup Stadium
Venezuela U20sVenezuela Under-20s
0-1
England U20sEngland Under-20s

Velasquez (46')
LIVE
Calvert-Lewin (35')
Tomori (48'), Dowell (58')

Team News: Josh Onomah returns for Under-20s World Cup final

Josh Onomah of Tottenham during the FA Youth Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on February 09, 2015
© Getty Images
Josh Onomah replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles in England's only change for the Under-20s World Cup final clash with Venezuela.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 10:16 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah has returned to England Under-20s' starting lineup for the World Cup final against Venezuela Under-20s.

The 20-year-old was suspended for the semi-final win over Italy on Thursday after picking up a controversial red card in the meeting with Mexico.

Liverpool ace Seyi Ojo was in contention to start this morning's showdown in South Korea after impressing from the bench last time out, but he is once again made to settle for a place among the subs.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the player to make way, with star man Dominic Solanke - bound for Liverpool at the end of this competition - again tasked with leading the Young Lions' attack.

England, showing just that one change from the semis, are competing in their first World Cup final at any age grade since 1966.

Venezuela Under-20s: Farinez, R.Hernandez, Ferraresi, Velasquez, J.Hernandez, Penaranda, Lucena, Herrera, Cordova, Chacon, Pena

England Under-20s: Woodman, Kenny, Cook, Tomori, Clarke-Salter Onomah, Solanke, Lookman, Walker-Peters, Calvert-Lewin, Dowell

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Your Comments
