Josh Onomah replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles in England's only change for the Under-20s World Cup final clash with Venezuela.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah has returned to England Under-20s' starting lineup for the World Cup final against Venezuela Under-20s.

The 20-year-old was suspended for the semi-final win over Italy on Thursday after picking up a controversial red card in the meeting with Mexico.

Liverpool ace Seyi Ojo was in contention to start this morning's showdown in South Korea after impressing from the bench last time out, but he is once again made to settle for a place among the subs.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the player to make way, with star man Dominic Solanke - bound for Liverpool at the end of this competition - again tasked with leading the Young Lions' attack.

England, showing just that one change from the semis, are competing in their first World Cup final at any age grade since 1966.

Venezuela Under-20s: Farinez, R.Hernandez, Ferraresi, Velasquez, J.Hernandez, Penaranda, Lucena, Herrera, Cordova, Chacon, Pena

England Under-20s: Woodman, Kenny, Cook, Tomori, Clarke-Salter Onomah, Solanke, Lookman, Walker-Peters, Calvert-Lewin, Dowell

