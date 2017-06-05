Jun 5, 2017 at 12pm UK
Mexico U20sMexico Under-20s
0-1
England U20sEngland Under-20s
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Solanke (47')
Onomah (33')
Onomah (72')

Paul Simpson slams "ridiculous" decision to dismiss Josh Onomah

Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
© Getty Images
Paul Simpson hits out at the referee for showing Josh Onomah a second yellow card for his supposed stamp on an opponent during England Under-20s' win over Mexico.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 21:23 UK

England Under-20s manager Paul Simpson has admitted to being perplexed by the referee's decision to dismiss Josh Onomah during the World Cup quarter-final win over Mexico Under-20s.

The Young Lions were sitting on a one-goal lead when the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was shown a second yellow card for accidentally treading on opponent Juan Aguayo with 18 minutes still left to play at the Cheonan Stadium.

England were able to get themselves over the line to set up a meeting with their Italy counterparts in the last four - the first time they have reached that stage since 1993 - but Simpson was left ruing the decision to dismiss Onomah which automatically rules him out of the semis.

"It was an incredible decision to send Josh Onomah off. I have no idea what the referee saw," he told reporters. "We now have a player suspended for a World Cup semi-final game for a decision that is absolutely ridiculous.

"It was a really tough game against an excellent Mexico side and I'm absolutely delighted to get through. We defended for our lives when we had to. We created some really good chances in the attacking phases, but we just didn't quite have the finish. Unfortunately at the end we had to dig in, with backs against the wall.

"Sometimes in big games, and this was a huge game, there is a little bit of nervousness, so I think we just had to get through the first half to be able to play the second. Sometimes you just have to get a foothold in the game and we came out and started the second half really well. We were pressing, closing down, we turned them round and got people running in behind through some really good football.

"The big difference was we came out with a little bit more belief and cast away those nerves that were a little bit evident in the first half and I thought it was a good performance."

Liverpool-bound forward Dominic Solanke proved to be the matchwinner for England, scoring the game's only goal two minutes into the second half.

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino happy with Sissoko attitude
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Josh Onomah, Paul Simpson, Juan Aguayo, Dominic Solanke, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
Paul Simpson slams "ridiculous" decision to dismiss Josh Onomah
 Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur target rejects Schalke 04 contract
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Christian Eriksen: 'Not many players can say no to Barcelona'
Kane sees himself as 'leader' for EnglandBolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Adam Smith not interested in Spurs linksSpurs legend Mabbutt to undergo heart surgeryMan City close to sealing Walker move?
Janssen: 'I am keeping my options open'Arsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'Spurs to offload Moussa Sissoko to China?Report: PSG want Danny Rose this summerSissoko: 'I want talks with Pochettino'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More England Under-20s News
Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
Paul Simpson slams "ridiculous" decision to dismiss Josh Onomah
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Result: England youngsters through to U20s World Cup semi-finals
> England Under-20s Homepage



Tables
 