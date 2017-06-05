Jun 5, 2017 at 12pm UK
Mexico U20sMexico Under-20s
0-1
England U20sEngland Under-20s
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Solanke (47')
Onomah (33')
Onomah (72')

Result: England youngsters through to U20s World Cup semi-finals

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Dominic Solanke scores the only goal of the game as England Under-20s beat their Mexico counterparts 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 15:01 UK

England Under-20s have defeated Mexico Under-20s 1-0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

The decisive moment in the game arrived 47 minutes in as Dominic Solanke, bound for Liverpool when the transfer window officially opens for business, found a way through for the only goal.

England, who will now face their Italy counterparts for a spot in the final, were made to do things the hard way late on due to a controversial red card shown to Joshua Onomah.

Neither side could create any major chances in the opening quarter of the match, but it was the Young Lions who were looking the brighter in possession.

Mexico did manage to grow into the contest, however, forcing Freddie Woodman into a good stop to keep out a Paolo Yrizar drive from long range at the Cheonan Stadium.

Solanke's goal arrived shortly after the restart, turning inside the box and picking his spot to score what proved to be the winning goal, a week on from sealing a switch from Chelsea to Liverpool.

Onomah so nearly added a second moments later, only denied by a fine save to help his curler on to the post, but it was not all one-way traffic as Woodman had a couple of stops to make of his own.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Onomah was shown a second yellow 18 minutes from time when accidentally catching his opponent on the heel, which the referee deemed to be intentional.

Onomah will now miss the semi-final against Italy but his side did enough to hold on in the remainder, as they secured a place in the final four for the first time since 1993.

Freddie Woodman warming up for Newcastle on December 28, 2014
