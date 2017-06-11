The South American nation required a last-minute free kick and penalties to see off Uruguay in the semi-finals, but they will believe that they can pull off another upset which would go down as an incredible feat back in their country.

Paul Simpson 's team have defeated Argentina, Mexico and Italy en route to the final, but there can be no room for complacency against a Venezuela side who are equally confident of an unlikely success.

The Three Lions made the trip to South Korea without a win in this competition for 20 years, but they are now just 90 minutes away from a famous triumph.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the Under-20 World Cup final between Venezuela Under-20s and England Under-20s .

69 min This doesn't look great for Solanke. He has head the back of a defender's head and has opened up a cut on the top of his header. I'm not too sure he will be allowed to continue. He is currently being assessed by the medical team.

67 min Ojo shows the most astonishing turn of pace to get the better of Lucena and ends up winning a corner. In all fairness, it was brilliant defending from Lucena. The resulting set piece found Clarke-Salter at the back post but his header was deflected wide.

64 min SHOT! Lookman went for goal but it was always going over the crossbar. Worth a go.

63 min Walker-Peters hasn't had chance to get forward since the restart but he wins a foul on the edge of the box. Do England shoot or cross from here?

62 min SUBSTITUTION! Here comes Here comes Sheyi Ojo , who replaces Dowell. That was coming.

61 min We are through the hour mark and while England look threatening every time they attack, Venezuela are much the better side. It can't be long before Maitland-Niles and Ojo are introduced, surely.

58 min BOOKING! Dowell gets beaten by Hernandez and cynically pulls the defender back. Easy decision for the referee.

55 min WOODWORK! Onomah nearly scores a worldie! A 30-yard strike hits the underside of the crossbar, bounces on the line and is cleared. What a start to this second half.

55 min CHANCE! England are on the rack here. Soteldo has changed the tempo of this game. A block from Cook prevents a near-certain tap-in for the South Americans. From the resulting corner, Herrera forces another good save out of Woodman.

52 min CHANCE! Soteldo is generally regarded as Venezuela's best player and it takes just a few seconds to create his team's best chance of the game. A through-ball finds Cordova, but Woodman is out well to smother the shot.

51 min SUBSTITUTION! First change comes from Venezuela, who introduce Yeferson Soteldo for Chacon.

50 min CHANCE! The first chance of the second half falls to Herrera, who gets a header on goal after meeting a free kick. However, it goes straight at Woodman.

48 min BOOKING! Now Tomori follows Velasquez into the book for a foul on Penaranda on the touchline.

46 min BOOKING! The first booking of the final goes to Velasquez after a cynical barge into the back of Calvert-Lewin.

46 min England get us back underway.

11.48am The half-time whistle goes in Suwon and England lead thanks to that goal from Calvert-Lewin. Venezuela have had their chances from distance but England deserve their lead. They are 45 minutes away from history. Go and get some lunch and join me again in just under 15 minutes time. There's a big second half coming up.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Venezuela Under-20s 0-1 England Under-20s

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

43 min SHOT! Penaranda gets a chance to shoot from a 30-yard free kick and it is literally inches wide of the post. It's a superb effort. The South Americans are always going to be a danger in this match. England need to find a balance.

41 min CHANCE! Calvert-Lewin nearly has his second but it is good goalkeeping from Farinez. The ball was threaded through to the Everton man but there was not enough distance between himself and Farinez for him to be able to flick the ball over the stopper.

39 min SHOT! England are pushing for a second but they have to be careful. Venezuela are still dangerous. Penaranda tries to beat Woodman from 30 yards but his effort goes wide.

37 min England lead in a World Cup final. I repeat. England lead in a World Cup final. Still over an hour to go. Let's keep calm.

34 min England take the lead! A floated ball towards Calvert-Lewin sees him win a battle in the air with a defender and after the ball falls invitingly to him, he sees a shot saved by Farinez. However, he collects the rebound and fires it under the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner!

34 min GOAL! Venezuela Under-20s 0-1 England Under-20s (Calvert-Lewin)

32 min Calvert-Lewin is a target for each of England's corners which are being delivered to the back post but again, he fails to get enough on his effort. This time, however, it was an header under pressure from a defender.

28 min After watching Lucena's shot back, it was no more than a few yards in front of the centre circle. He only had a run-up of a few strides. Outrageous. Venezuela are matching England now.

24 min WOODWORK! Outrageous! Lucena nearly just scored the greatest goal ever netted in a World Cup final. His 40-yard - at least - strike beat Woodman all ends up but struck the centre of the post! The swerve he created was incredible. Lucky escape for England.

23 min CHANCE! From the resulting corner, the ball found its way to Calvert-Lewin at the back post but from around 14 yards out, he slashed his volley wide. Should have done better.

22 min SHOT! I take that back about Solanke. He plays a neat flick to set up Lookman from long range and the Everton man forces a terrific save out of Farinez from 20 yards.

19 min SHOT! Venezuela have enjoyed a solid spell over the past few minutes but it ends with Pena drilling a shot over the crossbar from outside the box.

15 min SHOT! Solanke likes a shot, even when he shouldn't take one. He fires wide from 25 yards on this occasion. He should get on well with Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool.

14 min It's still all England who are showing a level of patience before launching attacks on the Venezuela defence. The front four look very lively and if they can continue to control the pace of this match, hopefully the chasing that Venezuela are doing will eventually take its toll later in the match.

10 min CHANCE! England create the first real chance of the game and they should probably score from it. The ball found its way through to Solanke inside the penalty area but rather than tee up Calvert-Lewin, he decided to shoot and his scuffed effort was saved by Farinez.

9 min England have been the better side but Venezuela are starting to show why they have made it through to the final. They look very lively in the final third, it is just getting the ball there in the first place which may be the problem.

5 min Solanke has just had an encouraging run down the left but he is told to get up by the referee after minimal contact by the defender. Lookman has started this game very well.

3 min Both teams look eager in these early stages, but nothing they are attempting is paying off. That's to be expected. England are having most of the possession, which could be a key factor in this game because it is still 25C.

1 min It will be Venezuela who get us underway. Come on England!

10.57am As I said on Thursday, X-Factor should be low down on the list of priorities for these England players. That's the national anthems done.

10.55am Here come the two teams. It is fair to say that there is not a capacity crowd in Suwon, but it is a decent turnout all the same.

10.52am PREDICTION! We have to go for England, don't we? Don't be fooled by Venezuela's credentials on the senior stage - they have been excellent in this tournament - but England should have more quality and more gas in the tank, and we are backing them to run out 3-1 winners and end 51 years of hurt.

10.49am When you consider the game time of Venezuela during this tournament, it is worth pointing out that only two of England's squad have played every minute of the tournament in South Korea. Jonjoe Kenny and Fikayo Tomori hold that honour, with Dominic Solanke the only other player to feature for over 500 minutes. It has been a tough schedule, but this England team should be relatively fresh. Can the same be said of Venezuela?

10.42am This has been a weekend where it has felt that international football matters again, and it all started with England's 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday evening. It was a poor game in general, but the scenes at the end of that contest will live long in the memory. If you were unable to follow that match, click here to read our on-the-whistle match report.

10.39am It has gone under the radar but we have already had the third-place playoff in Suwon earlier today. Uruguay and Italy played out a goalless draw before the European nation ran out 4-1 winners on penalties. That was Uruguay's third penalty shootout in a row, while they needed a penalty to record a 1-0 triumph over Saudi Arabia in the last 16. Goes to show that it is worth practicing from 12 yards out...

10.34am England have received huge amounts of credit for their run to the final but before we all get our hopes up, I should point out that Venezuela registered a 2-0 win over Germany in their opening group game. They also defeated Mexico 1-0 early on in the tournament before England repeated that feat in the last eight. Their defence has been superb as well, with just two goals being conceded, one of which came in extra time. They certainly won't be pushovers, even though England are favourites with the bookmakers.

10.30am There's the Venezuela XI, and the most notable omission is Samuel Sosa , who is responsible for ensuring that his nation remained in this competition. In the first minute of added-on time against Uruguay, he stepped up to curl a free kick into the top corner. It was David Beckham versus Greece all over again. However, keep an eye on Adalberto Penaranda. Football Manager regulars will need no introduction - he's your Freddy Adu or Cherno Samba of the current game - but he is also contracted to Watford. He has already made first-team appearances for the likes of Udinese, Las Palmas and Malaga

10.25am VENEZUELA UNDER-20s XI: Farinez; Velasquez, Ferraresi, Hernandez, Penaranda, Herrera, Pena, Chacon, Lucena, Cordova, Hernandez

10.20am We are still awaiting confirmation of the Venezuela starting lineup but I would expect some rotation from their coach Rafael Dudamel . They have needed extra time to win their quarter-final and semi-final contests and with this being their third match within seven days, you would have to assume that some players are running on empty.

10.15am The answer to that question is: Not really. Simpson has made an habit of making numerous alterations to his team throughout this tournament but he makes just the one for this fixture. Joshua Onomah - who was suspended for the semi-final - comes back into the team to replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo - who was sensational in the second half on Thursday - remains on the bench.

10.12am ENGLAND UNDER-20s XI: Woodman, Kenny, Tomori, Clarke-Slater, Walker-Peters, Cook, Dowell, Calvert-Lewin, Onomah, Lookman, Solanke

10.10am Anything, enough of my rambling for now. It is time for some team news. Paul Simpson had some big decisions to make after the manner of his team's performance against Italy. They were outstanding, but has he kept the same team?

10.09am In most cases, teams get past the weaker nations in a tournament before facing one of the major players in the final, but England have done it in reverse. They comfortably defeated six-time winners Argentina in their opening group match and haven't looked back. Hosts South Korea, Mexico and Italy have all been dealt with to reach today's final in Suwon. That is not taking anything away from Venezuela - who have performed miracles to reach this stage of the competition - but when you beat Argentina, Mexico and Italy, you have to go on and win the whole thing.

10.05am It has been 51 years since England won the 1966 World Cup final. On that occasion, they beat West Germany and the potential was there to go on to more major honours. It hasn't panned out entirely as planned but more than half a century on from arguably the most famous moment in England's sporting history, England Under-20s have an opportunity to get their hands on a World Cup trophy. It's not the Jules Rimet version, but they all count, right?