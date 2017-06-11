Jun 11, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Suwon World Cup Stadium
Venezuela U20sVenezuela Under-20s
0-1
England U20sEngland Under-20s

Velasquez (46')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Calvert-Lewin (35')
Tomori (48'), Dowell (58')

Paul Simpson wants bright future for England Under-20 World Cup winners

Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
© Getty Images
England Under-20s manager Paul Simpson is hopeful that his players have a bright future ahead of them following their triumph at the Under-20 World Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 14:50 UK

England Under-20s manager Paul Simpson has expressed his desire to see his young players kick on and achieve great things at senior level following their triumph at the Under-20 World Cup this afternoon.

Simpson's charges became the first England team at any age level to lift the World Cup since 1966 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in the final today, with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the only goal of the game.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was another hero of the hour having saved a second-half penalty to keep England in front, and they successfully held out for what Simpson hopes will be the first of many trophies for his players.

"What a weekend it's been for our national teams with the other Under-20 side winning the Toulon Tournament and now we have capped it off with winning the World Cup. We've got some wonderful players and a wonderful support staff. We've got some real top-quality coaches back at home who have supported us all the way, as have the teams below us and the senior team above us too," he told Sky Sports News.

"There's a real unity about the England set up. It's a dream come true, and that doesn't even sound like a strong enough statement to express how big an achievement this is for everyone concerned. Hopefully we can use this as a stepping stone as ultimately the goal is to be successful at senior level and this has been a terrific experience for these players to help develop them for senior football.

"That was one tough evening for us but what a feeling when that whistle went, all that hard work all coming together at the end. It was wonderful for us all. The second half was a real grind for us. The players have defended for their lives out there and have shown an unbelievable spirit to keep that clean sheet. It was an unbelievable save from Freddie Woodman from the penalty.

"I think that over the whole of the tournament we have shown that we are the best side. Maybe not on the night in the final but tonight was just about finding a way to win that game and the players have done it and I'm absolutely delighted for every single one of the players, every single one of the staff."

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke also won the tournament's Golden Ball, following in the footsteps of the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Luis Figo.

England's goalkeeper Joe Hart reacts after England lost 1-2 to Iceland in the Euro 2016 round of 16 football match between England and Iceland at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice on June 27, 2016
Your Comments
