Live Commentary: France 0-1 England

The hosts come into this match having lost two of their last three games, including a 2-1 defeat in their World Cup qualifier with Sweden on Friday which saw them surrender top spot in Group A .

21 min FRANCE SUB: Indeed, Mendy will not be able to continue here and he is replaced by Barcelona's Lucas Digne.

20 min Mendy needs a bit of treatment on the sidelines here, bringing a stoppage to the game just when France were beginning to get into their groove a little.

18 min We were close to the need for the video assistant referee for this one, but there was no second opinion needed in the end. Some finish from Giroud, though... Olivier Giroud scores a fine offside goal - watch live on ITV pic.twitter.com/GcdJcHhvoD — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017



16 min CHANCE! France's exciting youngsters suddenly burst into life, and they really should be level here. Pogba releases Mbappe down the left flank and he in turn puts a pass inside for Dembele. The Dortmund man really should score - or at least hit the target - but he places his finish wide of the post.

14 min DISALLOWED GOAL! France have the ball in the back of the net through another lovely volleyed finish, taking the ball down on his chest and lashing his volley into the top corner. The linesman's flag is up, though, and it will not count. Giroud disagrees, but the replay shows that it is the right decision and the VAR is not needed.

13 min Here is that goal from Harry Kane, applying the finishing touch to a lovely team move... Harry Kane gets on the end of a great move to give England the lead - watch live on ITV pic.twitter.com/im6NClgUph — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017



11 min Harry Kane, by the way, has now scored 10 goals in his last five appearances for club and country. A phenomenal record for the Tottenham man, who must surely now be regarded as one of the best finishers in world football.

9 min After a slow start to the game, England suddenly burst into life and take the lead in the ninth minute! Alli sends a raking ball over to Sterling inside the box, and the Man City winger holds on to it before back-heeling it into the path of the overlapping Ryan Bertrand. Bertrand then plays a low ball into the box which Kane strokes home from close range - he was never missing from there!

9 min GOAL! France 0-1 England (Harry Kane)

8 min Neither side has really been able to keep hold of the ball for any substantial length of time yet in this one. The passing has been pretty poor from both teams.

6 min It has been a relatively slow start to this game from both sides as they look to settle themselves into the contest. Alli has the chance to slide a pass through for Sterling, but he puts too much on it and Lloris collects.

4 min It looked as though England might trial Stones in midfielder for this game, but instead Gareth Southgate has gone for a 3-4-3 formation, with Stones alongside Jones and Cahill in defence. Trippier and Bertrand are the wing-backs, meanwhile, with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dier in central midfield.

2 min An awkward moment within two minutes of the start of Heaton's full England debut as Mendy completely miscues a cross and instead sends a dipping effort towards goal. Heaton just about manages to push it away at the near post before pouncing on the loose ball.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go, then! England get us underway at the Stade de France through captain Harry Kane.

8.04pm The minute's silence is impeccably observed by both sets of fans.

8.02pm Just before we get started, here is a clip of the players emerging onto the field to the backdrop of that Oasis classic... Merci, @StadeFrance. 👊 pic.twitter.com/hSsGA1cETJ — England (@England) June 13, 2017



8pm Both sets of anthems are belted out with passion by the whole stadium - great to see. The English one goes second to break tradition, and the French sing it with just as much behind it as they did their own. Kickoff is now moments away!

7.58pm A French band is currently playing Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' on the field as the players emerge from the tunnel - one of many tributes that will be made to the victims of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London prior to this game. The anthems will also be sung by both sets of supporters before a minute's silence, while both sets of players are wearing black armbands.

7.56pm One interesting point to make ahead of this match is that it will trial the use of Video Assistant Referees - the first time England have been involved in a game using the new initiative. France, meanwhile, were involved in a game which used it against Spain in March and saw two decision go against them, with Griezmann seeing a goal disallowed for offside and Deulofeu having a goal awarded after the flag had been incorrectly raised.

7.54pm Indeed, England have not won away to France since their 1-0 win at the Tournoi de France in 1997, when Alan Shearer scored the only goal of the game. You have to go all the way back to 1948 for England's last win over France in Paris, though, when Billy Wright was amongst the scorers in a 3-1 victory for Walter Winterbottom's side. England have won just one of their last six away games against France, losing four of those.

7.52pm France were unbeaten in six meetings with England before their most previous clash in November 2015, winning four of those and drawing two. However, goals from Alli and Rooney ended that run at Wembley on an emotional evening which came just days after the Paris terror attacks. England last match against Les Bleus on French soil came back in 2008, though, when a Franck Ribery penalty proved to be the only goal of the game.

7.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Stade de France, which means that it is time for a prediction! Both sides are likely to use this opportunity to experiment a little, and that could play in France's hands considering their strength in depth. They have a good mixture of pace, power and skill in their side and will be keen to respond to that Sweden defeat. I'm going for a 2-1 home win!

7.48pm England's record so under under Gareth Southgate is not exactly going to have the rest of the world quaking in their boots, with the Three Lions having won three, drawn three and lost one of their matches since Allardyce's departure. Counting only friendlies, England are winless in their last two games and could go three without a win for the first time since August 2007. Defeat, meanwhile, would make it back-to-back friendly losses for the first time since November 2013 following their loss in Germany earlier this year.

7.46pm England arrive in Paris without a win from their last three away games since the 1-0 triumph over Slovakia in September of last year - Allardyce's only game in charge of the team. Failure to win tonight would see England go four consecutive away games without victory for the first time since September 2004, and they could lose back-to-back away friendlies for the first time since that year too. Indeed, England have won just one of their last five away friendlies since November 2014 - although that was the memorable victory over Germany in March of last year.

7.44pm Those Leigh Griffiths goals were the first that England have conceded in their qualifying campaign having kept clean sheets in each of their opening five Group F matches, but it is at the other end where Southgate's main worries lie. Despite boasting the prolific Harry Kane up front, the Three Lions are the lowest-scoring team to currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group having scored 10 times in their six outings so far.

7.42pm The situation could have been a little more perilous had Harry Kane not come up with a 93rd-minute equaliser against Scotland on Saturday, with England on course for their first defeat of the qualifying campaign until that point. It concluded a dramatic finale to the game which also saw Leigh Griffiths score two free kicks in the space of three minutes to put Scotland ahead going into extra time, and in the end England were perhaps grateful to come away with the draw.

7.40pm It has not been a smooth-sailing qualifying campaign so far, with the aftermath of that Iceland defeat being exacerbated by the shambolic situation in which Sam Allardyce's one-match reign ended, but England remain well placed to make it to the finals once again. They currently sit top of Group F, two points clear of second-placed Slovakia and with a kind fixture schedule left. England's only remaining away games come against Malta and Lithuania, while they host Slovakia and Slovenia at Wembley with a formidable home record behind them.

7.38pm The Three Lions haven't fared too badly in those friendlies either, winning three and losing just two against some of the world's top teams. It is their record at the actual tournaments which is the constant bane for English fans, though, and it didn't even take a top team to knock them out of Euro 2016 as they were sent home by the relative minnows of Iceland. That exit will still be hurting the England players, but their focus is now solely on reaching next summer's World Cup.

7.36pm This is not an easy place to come to, then, but England have made a conscious effort to test themselves more often against the world's best teams in recent years, with the hope that it will prepare them more adequately for what they may face in the latter stages of major tournaments. Since the beginning of 2015, England have faced Spain twice, Germany twice, France, Italy and Portugal in friendly matches - all of whom are currently above them in the FIFA world rankings.

7.34pm France have won six and lost just one of their last eight friendlies since their last meeting with England in November 2015, with that defeat coming at the hands of Spain in March. The most recent of those saw them thrash Paraguay 5-0 earlier this month, with Giroud grabbing a hat-trick. That is also one of seven wins from France's last nine friendlies on home soil, with the solitary defeat once again being that one against Spain.

7.32pm France have lost just one of their last 18 matches on home soil inside 90 minutes stretching back to that defeat to Belgium two years ago, although they were also beaten in extra time in the Euro 2016 final at this very stadium last summer. This match comes just over a year after France had got that Euro 2016 campaign underway, with Dimitri Payet scoring a late winner over Romania to set the hosts off to a victorious start.

7.30pm France have lost two of their last three matches coming into this one having not lost inside 90 minutes in their 18 outings prior to that - a run which included 14 wins. Indeed, they have now suffered as many defeats in their last three games as they had in their previous 24 across all competitions, being beaten by Spain and Sweden already this calendar year. Another defeat today would see them fall to two in a row for the first time in exactly two years, when they were beaten by Belgium and Albania in succession.

7.28pm In fairness to France, Group A is a difficult one and they need to keep one eye looking over their shoulders at Netherlands, who currently sit in third place three points behind. Only the top two spots give a team the chance to reach the World Cup, so that next qualifier against Netherlands at the end of August will be crucial. Deschamps will be hoping for a win today in order to go into that match in better form having seen results take a turn for the worse recently.

7.26pm The result, of course, means that France's hopes of claiming the solitary automatic qualifying spot for the 2018 World Cup in Russia are ultimately out of their hands, but Les Bleus do have the benefit of having got their most difficult games out of the way already. Three of their remaining four qualifiers come at home, including the next two when they host Netherlands and Luxembourg at the end of August and start of September. A tricky trip to Bulgaria then follows before finishing their campaign at home to Belarus.

7.24pm Victory against Sweden in Stockholm on Friday night would have put France six points clear at the top of Group A and with one foot on the plane to Russia, but a dramatic finale to the game ultimately saw them knocked off top spot. Olivier Giroud lit up what had been a dull game until that point with a stunning strike in the first half, but Sweden were quick to hit back and went into the break all square. A draw would not have been a bad result for France by any means, but Lloris gave the ball away in the last minute of extra time and Ola Toivonen scored the winner into the empty net from inside his own half to sent Sweden top of the pile on goal difference.

7.22pm That France defeat in November 2015 may have raised England hopes that they could challenge at the European Championships the following year, but out of the two it was France who fared much better on home soil. Ultimately the tournament was to end in heartbreak for Les Bleus as they were beaten after extra time in the final against Portugal, and Didier Deschamps 's side now face a real fight on their hands to ensure that they will be at the next major tournament too.

7.20pm Harry Kane will lead his country out for the second match running having scoring an incredible nine goals in his last four appearances at club and international level - including the last-gasp equaliser against Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday. Dele Alli should also provide a goal threat for England behind him, although the Tottenham man has a rather disappointing ratio for his country so far - just two goals in 18 appearances. The first of those came in the last meeting between these two, though, as he blasted England in front at Wembley in November 2015.

7.18pm Interestingly, it appears as though John Stones will start the game in midfield, which is a position his attributes suggest he could do well in. However, it is a big experiment to do it against such a strong midfield like France's, with Stones expected to sit alongside Dier as the holding midfielders. Further forward, Oxlade-Chamberlain starts ahead of Rashford after opening the scoring against Scotland, while Raheem Sterling comes in for Lallana.

7.16pm The headline news for England is that Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier makes his international debut at right-back, replacing club teammate Kyle Walker in the starting XI for this evening's match. He is the 1,222nd player to make their debut for the Three Lions and takes his place in an England back four that sees two changes, with Phil Jones also starting in place of Smalling. Gary Cahill and Ryan Bertrand retain their places at the back.

7.14pm No change in the France goal, then, but there is between the stick for England as Tom Heaton is awarded his first senior international start in his third cap. The Burnley man has played in all four tiers of English football and now makes his full debut for his country in place of Joe Hart, who once again faced questions over his performance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland. Hart was never in line to play in this match, though, with Jack Butland due to play in the second half.

7.12pm The other players to come into the starting XI from Friday's defeat to Sweden are Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele, all of whom I think it is safe to say would be right in with a shout of being regular starters for England. Hugo Lloris retains the gloves and the armband despite his howler which cost France a point on Friday when he gifted Sweden a 93rd-minute winner in Stockholm.

7.10pm With all those star names in the side, it is perhaps surprising that Olivier Giroud is arguably the most in form of the lot at international level. The Arsenal striker has scored six goals in his last three starts for his country and, looking further back, 17 in his last 17. That includes seven goals in his last five starts at home - not counting Euro 2016 which was officially played on neutral territory - and he will be keen to continue that scoring run against a group of players he knows very well from his time in the Premier League.

7.08pm As if that wasn't an impressive enough reserve to call upon, perhaps the hottest property in world football right now gets just his second international start as Kylian Mbappe comes in for Antoine Griezmann. The teamsheet suggests that Mbappe will start up front alongside Giroud, but it is also possible that he could drop a little deeper or play in a winder position. Wherever he roams, he is likely to be a big threat for France and this is his last chance to impress before the summer transfer window opens.

7.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, it speaks volumes for France's strength in depth that they can make five changes to the side which started a World Cup qualifier on Friday and still name a team that strong for tonight's friendly. Among the players to come into the side is PFA Player and FWA Footballer of the Year N'Golo Kante, who replaces Matuidi alongside Paul Pogba at the heart of the midfield this evening.

7.04pm ENGLAND SUBS: Walker, Butland, Cresswell, Gibson, Smalling, Livermore, Defoe, Lallana, Rashford, Lingard, Forster, Hart

7.04pm ENGLAND STARTING XI: Heaton; Trippier, Jones, Cahill, Bertrand; Stones, Dier, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Sterling; Kane

7.02pm FRANCE STARTING XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Varane, Umtiti, Mendy; Dembele, Kante, Pogba, Lemar; Giroud, Mbappe