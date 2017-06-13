Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that Arsene Wenger and Gareth Southgate share some valuable managerial traits.

Wenger has forged a long and successful career with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during a 21-year spell in North London.

Southgate is comparatively new to senior management but has made a solid start to his time in charge of England, and Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that both are more than capable of succeeding.

When asked about his opinion on Wenger signing a new two-year deal at Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain told reporters: "I appreciate you have to ask that question but I'm sat next to my England manager here so I want to keep the focus fully on England and to bring any other distractions into this would be wrong.

"We have a big game tomorrow and that's the only thing we should be talking about, so if you want to talk to me about Gareth then I'm more than happy to speak about him. Obviously they're different managers, Gareth's a lot younger - that's something that is the main, most obvious difference.

"But they're both great managers and Gareth's obviously really well connected, especially with the younger players. I guess that's similar to Arsene as well....really like to work with younger players and clearly - just like Arsene - gives the younger players a chance and gives them the platform to go on and hopefully do good things. They've got their differences for sure, but they're similar in certain aspects as well."

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his sixth international goal in his 26th cap for England during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland.