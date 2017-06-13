Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
England
 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Similarities between Gareth Southgate, Arsene Wenger'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that Arsene Wenger and Gareth Southgate share some valuable managerial traits.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 16:50 UK

Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that there are similarities between club manager Arsene Wenger and international boss Gareth Southgate.

Wenger has forged a long and successful career with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during a 21-year spell in North London.

Southgate is comparatively new to senior management but has made a solid start to his time in charge of England, and Oxlade-Chamberlain believes that both are more than capable of succeeding.

When asked about his opinion on Wenger signing a new two-year deal at Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain told reporters: "I appreciate you have to ask that question but I'm sat next to my England manager here so I want to keep the focus fully on England and to bring any other distractions into this would be wrong.

"We have a big game tomorrow and that's the only thing we should be talking about, so if you want to talk to me about Gareth then I'm more than happy to speak about him. Obviously they're different managers, Gareth's a lot younger - that's something that is the main, most obvious difference.

"But they're both great managers and Gareth's obviously really well connected, especially with the younger players. I guess that's similar to Arsene as well....really like to work with younger players and clearly - just like Arsene - gives the younger players a chance and gives them the platform to go on and hopefully do good things. They've got their differences for sure, but they're similar in certain aspects as well."

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his sixth international goal in his 26th cap for England during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Ox: 'We can build something special'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gareth Southgate, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez'
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Similarities between Gareth Southgate, Arsene Wenger'
Ox: 'We can build something special'Sokratis on Chelsea, Arsenal radar?Koscielny not ruling out Marseille switchMahrez: 'No offers made by Arsenal, Barca'Arsenal keen on Sunderland youngsters?
Serge Gnabry joins Bayern MunichMahrez 'prefers Barca move over Arsenal'Buffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksLiverpool to table £40m offer for Ox?Arsenal 'lining up £10m Golovin offer'
> Arsenal Homepage
More England News
Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy for France game
 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Report: Harry Kane to become permanent England captain
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate alongside Scotland counterpart Gordon Strachan during the World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Harry Kane saves England from brink of defeat against Scotland
Ox: 'Similarities between Southgate, Wenger'Chamberlain expecting "tough" France testOx: 'We can build something special'Alli: 'I will not change playing style'Southgate: 'Past decisions bearing fruit'
Joe Hart to miss out for EnglandTheresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'
> England Homepage



Tables
 