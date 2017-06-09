World Cup
Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Sweden
2-1
France
Durmaz (43'), Toivonen (93')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Giroud (37')
Pogba (65')

Didier Deschamps: 'Hugo Lloris accepts blame for howler'

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
© Getty Images
France manager Didier Deschamps says that skipper Hugo Lloris 'knows he cost his side' due to his costly late error in the 2-1 defeat to Sweden in Stockholm.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 14:17 UK

Didier Deschamps has insisted that he 'will not condemn' Hugo Lloris for his costly error in France's 2-1 defeat to Sweden on Friday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper raced out of his goal and booted the ball straight at opposition player Ola Toivonen, who managed to pick out an empty net from just inside his own half.

Lloris's late error - his first for Les Bleus leading to a goal since a qualifier against Belarus in 2013 - came in the third minute of added time and left his side with little chance to find a response.

Deschamps is refusing to criticise his captain, though, as Lloris is fully aware of the magnitude of his mistake.

"I am not going to condemn Hugo," he told TF1. "He has often been decisive with us. He preferred to control the ball. If he clears the ball far and away, there is no way it comes back. But he knows that. He knows it is his fault and it cost us.

"He is a keeper who made a mistake and it is noticed more than an outfield player. It is unfortunate for him and for the whole team. The players were extremely dejected, Hugo most of all. Losing always hurts and under these circumstances it hurts more."

Sweden climbed above France to the top of the Group A standings thanks to their dramatic victory in Stockholm.

