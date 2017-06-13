Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
England
 

Raphael Varane, Didier Deschamps back Hugo Lloris after howler

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Didier Deschamps reveals that Hugo Lloris will start against England in Tuesday night's friendly, four days on from a costly howler in the defeat to Sweden.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 21:20 UK

France manager Didier Deschamps has reiterated that Hugo Lloris continues to have his full support and will again skipper the side against England on Tuesday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur keeper made a costly error in Les Blues' World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden on Friday night, straying well off his line and being caught out by Ola Toivonen after playing a poor clearance into the opposition player's path.

It was a mistake that cost France a vital point away to their Group A rivals, seeing them overtaken at the top of the standings, but Deschamps was quick to come to the defence of his number one.

On the eve of the friendly clash with England at the Stade de France, Deschamps stressed that Lloris remains important to his side, while teammate Raphael Varane also backed the 30-year-old to recover.

"He will play, definitely. Lloris will captain," Deschamps told reporters. "I discussed it with him and included that in my thinking. We shared the same opinion, that's clear. We want him to go back on the pitch."

Varane added: "I personally told him what I thought about him and that that this didn't change anything. We all make mistakes. He will continue saving us in other games and we don't have to cry over spilt milk."

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed on Monday that Harry Kane will lead England out in the French capital in the continuing absence of regular skipper Wayne Rooney.

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Read Next:
Didier Deschamps: 'Lloris accepts blame'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hugo Lloris, Didier Deschamps, Ola Toivonen, Raphael Varane, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More France News
Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy for France game
 Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Raphael Varane, Didier Deschamps back Hugo Lloris after howler
 England's midfielder Dele Alli (L) vies against France's midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the friendly football match between England and France at Wembley Stadium in west London on November 17, 2015
Preview: France vs. England
Olivier Giroud slams "tedious" criticismChamberlain expecting "tough" France testJoe Hart to miss out for EnglandTheresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'Didier Deschamps: 'Lloris accepts blame'
Result: Toivonen stunner sends Sweden topTeam News: Pogba, Griezmann start for FranceLive Commentary: Sweden 2-1 France - as it happenedResult: Giroud nets treble in France routMbappe ruled out of France friendly
> France Homepage
More England News
Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Harry Kane to retain England captaincy for France game
 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring on his debut during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between England and Lithuania at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2015
Report: Harry Kane to become permanent England captain
 Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
Raphael Varane, Didier Deschamps back Hugo Lloris after howler
Preview: France vs. EnglandOx: 'Similarities between Southgate, Wenger'Chamberlain expecting "tough" France testOx: 'We can build something special'Alli: 'I will not change playing style'
Southgate: 'Past decisions bearing fruit'Joe Hart to miss out for EnglandTheresa May 'to attend France, England friendly'Hart: 'Man City won't price me out of move'Kane hails "fantastic" England character
> England Homepage



Tables
 