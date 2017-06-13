Didier Deschamps reveals that Hugo Lloris will start against England in Tuesday night's friendly, four days on from a costly howler in the defeat to Sweden.

France manager Didier Deschamps has reiterated that Hugo Lloris continues to have his full support and will again skipper the side against England on Tuesday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur keeper made a costly error in Les Blues' World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden on Friday night, straying well off his line and being caught out by Ola Toivonen after playing a poor clearance into the opposition player's path.

It was a mistake that cost France a vital point away to their Group A rivals, seeing them overtaken at the top of the standings, but Deschamps was quick to come to the defence of his number one.

On the eve of the friendly clash with England at the Stade de France, Deschamps stressed that Lloris remains important to his side, while teammate Raphael Varane also backed the 30-year-old to recover.

"He will play, definitely. Lloris will captain," Deschamps told reporters. "I discussed it with him and included that in my thinking. We shared the same opinion, that's clear. We want him to go back on the pitch."

Varane added: "I personally told him what I thought about him and that that this didn't change anything. We all make mistakes. He will continue saving us in other games and we don't have to cry over spilt milk."

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed on Monday that Harry Kane will lead England out in the French capital in the continuing absence of regular skipper Wayne Rooney.