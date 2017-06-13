England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Harry Kane will once again captain the team during Tuesday's international friendly with France in Paris.

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Harry Kane will retain the captain's armband for Tuesday night's friendly with France in Paris.

Kane led the team out for the first time at Hampden Park on Saturday and marked the occasion with a stoppage-time strike to rescue a 2-2 draw for England against Scotland.

The 23-year-old has been tipped to become a future long-term captain of his country, and Southgate confirmed at the pre-match press conference that he will wear the armband for the second game in a row at the Stade de France.

However, the England boss revealed that he is yet to make a decision on his permanent captain, with Wayne Rooney having been left out of the latest squad due to his lack of first-team football for Manchester United last season.

The likes of Gary Cahill, Joe Hart and Jermain Defoe are amongst the most experienced players in the current England squad, but Kane - who has scored six goals in 18 appearances for his country - will captain the team on Tuesday.