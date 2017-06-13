Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
1-1
England
Umtiti (22')
LIVE
Kane (9')

Team News: Gareth Southgate makes six changes to England XI

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
England boss Gareth Southgate makes six changes to his XI from Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Scotland for Tuesday's international friendly against France.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 19:14 UK

England boss Gareth Southgate has made six changes to his XI from Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Scotland for Tuesday's international friendly against France.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier comes in for his Three Lions debut, while Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are also included as Southgate shuffles his pack for the friendly fixture.

Harry Kane, however, will once again captain England from the front as he looks to add to his six international goals.

As for France, in-demand AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe will earn just his fourth international cap, while there are Premier League representatives in the shape of Hugo Lloris, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud.

Ousmane Dembele also starts, as does Raphael Varane, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League earlier this month, but Antoine Griezmann is only on the bench.

France: Lloris; Sidibe, Varane, Umtiti, Mendy; Dembele, Kante, Pogba, Lemar; Mbappe, Giroud
Subs: Areola, Costil, Jallet, Kimpembe, Digne, Koscielny, Zouma, Matuidi, Rabiot, Sissoko, Tolisso, Griezmann, Payet, Lacazette, Thauvin

England: Heaton; Trippier, Jones, Cahill, Stones, Bertrand; Sterling, Dier, Alli, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Kane
Subs: Butland, Forster, Hart, Walker, Cresswell, Gibson, Smalling, Livermore, Defoe, Lallana, Rashford, Lingard

You can follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the international friendly here.

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
