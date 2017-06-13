England boss Gareth Southgate makes six changes to his XI from Saturday's 2018 World Cup qualifier with Scotland for Tuesday's international friendly against France.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier comes in for his Three Lions debut, while Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain are also included as Southgate shuffles his pack for the friendly fixture.

Harry Kane, however, will once again captain England from the front as he looks to add to his six international goals.

As for France, in-demand AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe will earn just his fourth international cap, while there are Premier League representatives in the shape of Hugo Lloris, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud.

Ousmane Dembele also starts, as does Raphael Varane, who helped Real Madrid win the Champions League earlier this month, but Antoine Griezmann is only on the bench.

France: Lloris; Sidibe, Varane, Umtiti, Mendy; Dembele, Kante, Pogba, Lemar; Mbappe, Giroud

Subs: Areola, Costil, Jallet, Kimpembe, Digne, Koscielny, Zouma, Matuidi, Rabiot, Sissoko, Tolisso, Griezmann, Payet, Lacazette, Thauvin

England: Heaton; Trippier, Jones, Cahill, Stones, Bertrand; Sterling, Dier, Alli, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Kane

Subs: Butland, Forster, Hart, Walker, Cresswell, Gibson, Smalling, Livermore, Defoe, Lallana, Rashford, Lingard

You can follow live minute-by-minute coverage of the international friendly here.