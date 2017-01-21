Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce questions the validity of Seamus Coleman's late winner for Everton at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has lashed out at the manner in which his side lost out to a late winner from Everton in their clash at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The two sides had been heading for a share of the spoils until Seamus Coleman struck with three minutes of normal time remaining to condemn the Eagles to a place in the bottom three for the first time since August.

Speaking afterwards, Allardyce questioned whether the goal was offside and also bemoaned the fact that his side only had ten players on the pitch at the time due to injury.

"We contained a very good Everton team today, we just didn't get the break," he said. "We hit the bar and their goalie made a great save from a free kick. It was frustrating that [Jeffrey] Schlupp was injured and we couldn't get a sub on and the one player we had contained all day, Coleman, goes and scores. Also it looked suspiciously offside.

"I feel the referee should have blown the whistle. Our player was injured and that's a decision the referee should have made, I don't think it's the responsibility of the players.

"I think we are making improvements. The players are having to play to a different system. It's also a learning curve for me, getting to know each player. I have been here before, I wouldn't say I enjoy it, but with the help of my back room staff, we'll get out of this."

Palace have now won just one of their last 16 Premier League games and have suffered four defeats in a row.