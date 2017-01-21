Everton boss Ronald Koeman praises his players for "changing their attitude".

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has put his side's improved fortunes down to playing with more aggression.

Speaking in the wake of his team's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, the Dutchman hailed his players for what he perceives to be a change of attitude.

"In my opinion it was well deserved, overall we were the better football team and had the best chances in the game," he told reporters.

"Normally if you don't take your chances the opposition might punish you, but we scored one and kept a clean sheet.

"Since our victory against Arsenal in December, we have changed our attitude. We are more aggressive and that is why I think we are winning."

Everton's third Premier League win on the spin came courtesy of a late Seamus Coleman goal.