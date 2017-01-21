Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-1
Everton
FT(HT: 0-0)
Coleman (87')
Holgate (26')

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Aggression key to improved form'

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman praises his players for "changing their attitude".
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 18:52 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has put his side's improved fortunes down to playing with more aggression.

Speaking in the wake of his team's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, the Dutchman hailed his players for what he perceives to be a change of attitude.

"In my opinion it was well deserved, overall we were the better football team and had the best chances in the game," he told reporters.

"Normally if you don't take your chances the opposition might punish you, but we scored one and kept a clean sheet.

"Since our victory against Arsenal in December, we have changed our attitude. We are more aggressive and that is why I think we are winning."

Everton's third Premier League win on the spin came courtesy of a late Seamus Coleman goal.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
