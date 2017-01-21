Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-1
Everton
FT(HT: 0-0)
Coleman (87')
Holgate (26')

Result: Seamus Coleman nets late winner for Everton

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
A late goal from Seamus Coleman earns Everton a 1-0 victory away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Everton have closed the gap to sixth-placed Manchester United to five points after Seamus Coleman netted a late winner for the Toffees against Crystal Palace.

It appeared that the game was heading towards a goalless draw until Coleman earned his team their fourth top-flight success in five outings.

As for Palace, they remain without a league win since the arrival of Sam Allardyce and the Eagles now find themselves in the relegation zone.

The home side could have taken the lead as early as the ninth minute but Christian Benteke's header clattered the crossbar before up the other end, Ross Barkley saw a shot deflected wide of the target.

Moments later, Kevin Mirallas saw an effort saved by Wayne Hennessey, with the Welsh stopper also having to be alert to keep out a Barkley attempt which seemed destined for the net.

The Merseyside outfit continued to threaten but Hennessey kept them at bay until half time as he made another intervention to keep out Ramiro Funes Mori from close range.

Palace needed a response after the break but again, it was Everton who looked the most likely goalscorers with Barkley a constant threat to the home side's backline.

However, the longer it remained 0-0, the more the pressure built on Everton to capitalise on their dominance, and Palace nearly nicked a goal with 11 minutes left when Scott Dann almost found a way past Joel Robles.

Palace would have been happy with a point but with three minutes left, they were denied when Tom Davies played in Coleman and the right-back did the rest by firing the ball into the roof of the net.

In added-on time, Robles made another solid stop from Dann and it proved to be Palace's final opportunity as Everton made it 13 points from their last five league games.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
Read Next:
Davies: 'Beating City a great feeling'
>
View our homepages for Seamus Coleman, Sam Allardyce, Christian Benteke, Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas, Wayne Hennessey, Ramiro Funes Mori, Joel Robles, Scott Dann, Tom Davies, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Seamus Coleman nets late winner for Everton
 Joel Robles of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Swindon Town and Everton at the County Ground on July 11, 2015
Team News: Everton unchanged for Crystal Palace trip
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton 'furious with AC Milan over Gerard Deulofeu announcement'
Nigeria keen for Lookman to switch allegiancesKoeman hopeful of more January arrivalsKoeman open to Jagielka, Deulofeu exitsMilan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Algerian striker unlikely to sign for Everton?
Everton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?Chelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachWolves, QPR to battle for Arouna Kone?AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talks
> Everton Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Seamus Coleman nets late winner for Everton
 Joel Robles of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Swindon Town and Everton at the County Ground on July 11, 2015
Team News: Everton unchanged for Crystal Palace trip
 Amari'i Bell of Gllingham looks to attacks during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City interested in Fleetwood defender?
Allardyce: 'Jenkinson deal not dead'Palace keen on Spurs left-back Davies?Adebayor wants Premier League returnJenkinson's move to Palace 'called off'Burnley turn attentions to Hull winger?
Benteke: 'I am staying at Crystal Palace'Sam Allardyce: "Wins grow confidence"Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegationAllardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'Palace 'meet with Iborra representatives'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137243142946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134541261543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand