Joel Robles keeps his place in goal for Everton's trip to Crystal Palace.

Joel Robles keeps his place in goal for Everton's trip to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Toffees boss manager Ronald Koeman names an unchanged XI from the side that claimed a memorable win over Manchester City last time out, meaning that 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies keeps his place after finding the net against Pep Guardiola's side.

Koeman is expected to field a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line with support from Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley.

Maarten Stekelenburg is fit again after overcoming problems with a dead leg but is left on the bench in favour of Robles, who is marking his 50th appearance for the side.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Schlupp, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Remy, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Kelly, Lee, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Kaikai

Everton: Joel; Holgate, Funes Mori, Williams; Baines, Coleman, Barry, Davies; Mirallas, Barkley; Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, McCarthy, Valencia, Oviedo, Lookman

More to follow.