Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Everton

Team News: Everton unchanged for Crystal Palace trip

Joel Robles of Everton in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Swindon Town and Everton at the County Ground on July 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Joel Robles keeps his place in goal for Everton's trip to Crystal Palace.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Joel Robles keeps his place in goal for Everton's trip to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Toffees boss manager Ronald Koeman names an unchanged XI from the side that claimed a memorable win over Manchester City last time out, meaning that 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies keeps his place after finding the net against Pep Guardiola's side.

Koeman is expected to field a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line with support from Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley.

Maarten Stekelenburg is fit again after overcoming problems with a dead leg but is left on the bench in favour of Robles, who is marking his 50th appearance for the side.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Schlupp, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Remy, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Kelly, Lee, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Kaikai

Everton: Joel; Holgate, Funes Mori, Williams; Baines, Coleman, Barry, Davies; Mirallas, Barkley; Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, McCarthy, Valencia, Oviedo, Lookman

More to follow.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand