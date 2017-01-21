Joel Robles keeps his place in goal for Everton's trip to Crystal Palace this afternoon.
Toffees boss manager Ronald Koeman names an unchanged XI from the side that claimed a memorable win over Manchester City last time out, meaning that 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies keeps his place after finding the net against Pep Guardiola's side.
Koeman is expected to field a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line with support from Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley.
Maarten Stekelenburg is fit again after overcoming problems with a dead leg but is left on the bench in favour of Robles, who is marking his 50th appearance for the side.
Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Schlupp, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Remy, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Kelly, Lee, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Kaikai
Everton: Joel; Holgate, Funes Mori, Williams; Baines, Coleman, Barry, Davies; Mirallas, Barkley; Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, McCarthy, Valencia, Oviedo, Lookman
