Wales boss Chris Coleman says that he is not interested in being named as the next manager of Crystal Palace.

Wales boss Chris Coleman has suggested that he has no interest in discussing the possibility of becoming the new manager of Crystal Palace.

On Tuesday, Sam Allardyce announced that he had resigned from his position at Selhurst Park after keeping the club in the Premier League, and Coleman was soon made one of the favourites for the job.

However, the former Eagles defender has said that his sole focus is on his nation's trip to Serbia for what is a potentially-pivotal World Cup qualifying fixture.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "All I am thinking about is Serbia. That's all I care about. All I care about is Wales. I don't think about after Serbia, I can't afford to think past one game.

"Lots of things have been said on the back of what I said when I signed a new contract, but I cannot go into a game of football thinking 'if we lose' because we've lost, I have lost, and I have never thought that."

Coleman has previously acknowledged that he would like to return to club football at some point in his career.