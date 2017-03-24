World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

John Toshack: 'Difficult for Wales to reach World Cup'

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Former Wales manager John Toshack admits that it will be "difficult" for Chris Coleman's side to qualifying for the World Cup having drawn their last four games.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Former Wales manager John Toshack has admitted that it will be "difficult" for the team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia following their goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland on Friday.

Ten-man Wales held on for a point in Dublin in a match marred by a horror injury suffered by Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, leaving Chris Coleman's side third in Group D of qualifying and four points adrift of Serbia and Ireland.

Only the group winners are guaranteed a place at the World Cup, while the eight best-placed runners-up will go into the playoffs, and Toshack believes that Wales have suffered a "hangover" from their success at Euro 2016.

"It's going to be difficult now. With the little bit of success they've had recently, teams are watching them a lot more. They know possibly the kind of game we play, we seem to be better waiting and counter-attacking people. If we go behind the system we play has proved difficult to turn it around. Of course, the next game is most difficult in the group, away from home to Serbia, and they will be without a couple of key players, especially Gareth [Bale, who is suspended]," he told talkSPORT.

"That makes things even more difficult. "It's all very well to talk about the games we've got [left] to play, the real benchmark is when you look at the table at the moment, we are not there and we aren't going to make it. We are not just a point or two points behind, we have a considerable amount of work still to do and it's going to be very, very difficult. There's a little bit of a hangover, I think, from the success of the Euros.

"We are starting to look too far ahead – if we can pick a point here or there – but it does not work like that, we were fortunate to even get a draw against Moldova at home, I was at the game and they could easily have pinched it late on. The way things are at the moment, I think the only guideline we have got is, at the minute, we are not in the qualifying position. We are going to need other teams to slip up, of course they will take points off each other.

"We are without a couple of players, we know that now before the June game, it is not a great date for me, it never has been. We always seem to pick up an injury or two as well, so we could be going into this game without four or five regulars and that makes things even more difficult. To be honest it is going to take a massive effort from these players to get back into a qualifying position."

Wales remain unbeaten in qualifying but have drawn four of their five games.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Read Next:
O'Neill: Taylor tackle on Coleman was "very poor"
>
View our homepages for John Toshack, Seamus Coleman, Chris Coleman, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
John Toshack: 'Difficult for Wales to reach World Cup'
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Martin O'Neill: 'Seamus Coleman still coming to terms with injury'
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Martin O'Neill: Neil Taylor's tackle on Seamus Coleman was "very poor"
Ledley denies laughing about Coleman injuryAllen: 'Taylor in bits over Coleman tackle'Chris Coleman "proud" of Wales displayO'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakChris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent'
Bale wishes Coleman "speedy recovery"Result: 10-man Wales earn point against ROITeam News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 