Crystal Palace 'turn attention to outgoing Hull City boss Marco Silva'

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Marco Silva is reportedly a leading candidate for the Crystal Palace job following the shock departure of Sam Allardyce.
Marco Silva is reportedly a top candidate for the manager's job at Crystal Palace.

The 39-year-old is widely expected to leave Hull City after suffering relegation to the Championship.

The Portuguese coach is said to have held talks with Porto earlier this week, but The Independent reports that discussions broke down over salary and transfer funds and now Palace have emerged as an option.

The Eagles have a vacancy after Sam Allardyce announced his departure after just five months in charge.

The report claims that Watford are also showing interest in Silva, but Southampton are no longer focused on the Hull boss as they continue to deliberate over the future of Claude Puel.

