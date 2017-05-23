Hull City boss Marco Silva in Portugal to hold talks with Porto?

© SilverHub
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Hull City head coach Marco Silva is reportedly in Portugal to hold talks with Porto about potentially becoming their new manager.

After the Tigers suffered a 7-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday, Silva revealed that he will make a decision about his future this week.

The 39-year-old was a welcome arrival at the club in January as he gave them hope of sealing survival, but three consecutive defeats at the end of the campaign resulted in relegation to the Championship.

Silva is now considering his options, with Sky Sports News reporting that he is in Portugal to discuss becoming the new head coach at Porto.

Nuno Espirito Santo stepped down from the position on Monday.

