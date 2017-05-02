Hull City boss Marco Silva will reportedly become a target for Porto if the club fail to win the Portuguese league.

The 39-year-old only became Hull boss in January, and in that time has overseen six wins, three draws and six defeats in the Premier League.

The club sit just two points above the relegation zone with three games left to play, but Silva has made sure that the club still have a chance of survival.

According to Correio da Manha, even if the Tigers manage to retain their top-flight status, Silva could still leave the club as Porto will offer him a deal depending on how their title campaign pans out.

It is believed that the Portuguese outfit, who currently sit three points behind league leaders Benfica with three games left to play, will sack current head coach Nuno if they fail to win the league.

Silva, who was born in Lisbon, has previously coached Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos.