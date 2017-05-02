Chris Coleman 'to consider Wales future'

Wales manager Chris Coleman will reportedly consider resigning from his position if his side lose to Serbia in a World Cup qualifier next month.

Wales have won just one of their opening five qualifying matches to sit third in Group D, four points off the top two of Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

Defeat to Serbia on June 11 would be another major blow to Wales' hopes of reaching a second consecutive major tournament, and the Daily Mirror reports that Coleman could step down from his post if that occurs.

The 46-year-old has already confirmed that this World Cup campaign will be his last in charge of the team, but he could bring forward his decision if he believes that his side no longer have a chance of qualifying.

Coleman's feat of leading Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer saw him linked with a number of posts both at home and abroad, but he chose to stay with Wales in a bid to help them qualify for their first World Cup in 60 years.

However, the former Fulham and Coventry City boss is still thought to be open to the idea of coaching abroad and would be interested in a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Wales will travel to Belgrade next month without star player Gareth Bale, who is suspended for the match.