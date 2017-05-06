Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that his side cannot afford to repy on other results as they attempt to remain in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has acknowledged that the club face a "nervous" time as they attempt to secure their place in the Premier League for another year.

The Eagles currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining, but Allardyce has insisted that they cannot afford to rely on other results.

He told reporters: "It's a very nervous affair this time of year. Us, Hull, Swansea and Leicester all making a big impact lately, so can't rely on others.

"All we needed to do was not lose against Burnley, after beating Liverpool. But what did the lads do? Lost. Then doubt creeps in.

"We would be safe if not for the decisions that went against us. We've lost four or five points from that, gained probably two from them."

Palace make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City this weekend.