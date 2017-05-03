David Moyes considering Sunderland exit?

Manager David Moyes is reportedly considering an exit from Sunderland before the end of the season.

David Moyes has reportedly decided to consider his future at Sunderland after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats boss has previously suggested that he wanted to remain at the Stadium of Light - regardless of whether the club retained their top flight status or went down to the Championship - but it now appears that he is leaning towards a departure.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed that he may leave the North-East before the end of the week, just days after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth condemned them to the second tier.

Sunderland supporters have recently turned on their team after a dismal run which has seen them record just one point and two goals from their last 10 league games.

Moyes has lost 25 of his 39 matches since replacing Sam Allardyce at the start of the season.