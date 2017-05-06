Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke ahead of the Premier League fixture between the two teams.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as one of the best finishers in the world.

City play host to the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday needing to earn three points to boost their hopes of achieving a top-four place in the Premier League table, but Guardiola has revealed his admiration for the Belgian forward.

Benteke has scored 14 goals in 33 league appearances this season, and Guardiola has suggested that he does not expect his team to have it all their own way against their opponents, who still need a win to secure survival in the top flight.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Palace have huge quality in their strikers. When they arrive, Benteke is one of the strongest players in the box in the world

"Sam Allardyce is a top coach and what they do is perfect. He took over a team in a bad situation and they make good results."

Guardiola will be without his own top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out of the game through injury.