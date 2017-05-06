May 6, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Christian Benteke one of world's best finishers'

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke celebrates after scoring the equaliser during his side's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke ahead of the Premier League fixture between the two teams.
Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:36 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as one of the best finishers in the world.

City play host to the Eagles at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday needing to earn three points to boost their hopes of achieving a top-four place in the Premier League table, but Guardiola has revealed his admiration for the Belgian forward.

Benteke has scored 14 goals in 33 league appearances this season, and Guardiola has suggested that he does not expect his team to have it all their own way against their opponents, who still need a win to secure survival in the top flight.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Palace have huge quality in their strikers. When they arrive, Benteke is one of the strongest players in the box in the world

"Sam Allardyce is a top coach and what they do is perfect. He took over a team in a bad situation and they make good results."

Guardiola will be without his own top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out of the game through injury.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 