Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace through injury, while keeper Claudio Bravo is unlikely to play again this season.

Bravo was replaced in the second half of the Citizens' goalless draw with Manchester United a week ago, keeping him out of Sunday's 2-2 tie against Middlesbrough.

The Chile international is not expected to recover from the calf problem in time to feature in City's final three matches of the season, meaning that Wilfredo Caballero - out of contract in the summer - will continue to deputise.

Aguero's layoff is not so severe, though, with the groin injury picked up at the Riverside Stadium only ruling the 31-goal striker out of Saturday lunchtime's visit of Palace.

"Hopefully the next one [he returns] but for this game, no. He is not fit," Guardiola told reporters. "But Bravo isn't coming back until next season."

Guardiola also expects John Stones to return in the final fortnight of the season, and David Silva may be back against Leicester City next week.