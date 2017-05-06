May 6, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo ruled out for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Claudio Bravo's season is over due to a calf injury sustained recently, while Pep Guardiola is also without top scorer Sergio Aguero for the visit of Crystal Palace.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:05 UK

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace through injury, while keeper Claudio Bravo is unlikely to play again this season.

Bravo was replaced in the second half of the Citizens' goalless draw with Manchester United a week ago, keeping him out of Sunday's 2-2 tie against Middlesbrough.

The Chile international is not expected to recover from the calf problem in time to feature in City's final three matches of the season, meaning that Wilfredo Caballero - out of contract in the summer - will continue to deputise.

Aguero's layoff is not so severe, though, with the groin injury picked up at the Riverside Stadium only ruling the 31-goal striker out of Saturday lunchtime's visit of Palace.

"Hopefully the next one [he returns] but for this game, no. He is not fit," Guardiola told reporters. "But Bravo isn't coming back until next season."

Guardiola also expects John Stones to return in the final fortnight of the season, and David Silva may be back against Leicester City next week.

Jack Butland celebrates the opener during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Newcastle United on March 2, 2016
Read Next:
Butland emerges as option for Man City?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo, Wilfredo Caballero, John Stones, David Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola: 'Premier League football takes place in penalty areas'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Sergio Aguero, Claudio Bravo ruled out for Manchester City
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Manchester City willing to spend £94m on Kylian Mbappe
Guardiola: 'Benteke among world's best finishers'Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlistMan City in running to sign Luke Shaw?Pochettino plays down Walker rotationPreview: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Man City, Liverpool 'eye Ryan Bertrand'Butland emerges as option for Man City?Nolito: 'Celta can beat Man United'Pep Guardiola 'wants British signings'Uncle: 'Manchester an option for Mbappe'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 