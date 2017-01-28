Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Mutch (30'), Kelly (54'), Ledley (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (43'), Sane (71'), Toure (92')
Toure (28'), Sterling (36'), Sagna (56')

Sam Allardyce: 'Yaya Toure should have been sent off'

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Sam Allardyce believes that Yaya Toure should have been sent off during Crystal Palace's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Yaya Toure should have been sent off during Crystal Palace's FA Cup fourth-round 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, although he also bemoaned his side's defensive display.

Referee Mike Jones opted not to dismiss the Ivory Coast international for fouling Jordon Mutch, just three minutes after he had been booked for a late challenge on Joe Ledley.

The game was goalless at that point, but City scored late in the first half and then twice after the break, including a free kick from Toure, to knock the Eagles out of the competition.

"They should have been down to 10 men as he had been booked for less a few minutes before that, so that was a sending off," Allardyce told Sky Sports News. "For me, with the consistency that the referee had shown during the game, that was a certain yellow card.

"I have more to worry about, such as the goals we conceded, than referees at the moment. Our game is OK in parts and we look quite comfortable, but then we make errors and the first two goals today proved that opposition of Manchester City's quality will punish you.

"For me it's still about working to minimalise those errors and that if we do make one, then we don't allow the opposition to score, but that was the problem again today.

Palace have conceded in all six games against top-flight opposition since Allardyce took charge last month.

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Read Next:
Guardiola praises Jesus after promising display
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Yaya Toure, Joe Ledley, Mike Jones, Jordon Mutch, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City - as it happened
 Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Sunderland confirm fee agreed with Crystal Palace for sale of Patrick van Aanholt
 Pep Guardiola has a word with Yaya Toure during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Result: Yaya Toure seals comfortable Manchester City victory at Crystal Palace
Allardyce: 'Toure should have been sent off'Team News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA CupLampard reveals Premier League offersPalace consider move for former United winger?Allardyce: 'Van Aanholt was my saviour'
Sunderland to bring in Contento on loan?Palace 'submit £9m Robbie Brady bid'Patrice Evra completes Marseille moveEvra moves closer to Marseille switch?Christoper Samba 'on trial at Palace'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version