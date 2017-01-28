Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Mutch (30'), Kelly (54'), Ledley (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (43'), Sane (71'), Toure (92')
Toure (28'), Sterling (36'), Sagna (56')

Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus helped a lot against Crystal Palace'

Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
© AFP
Pep Guardiola praises the contribution of Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 22:00 UK

Pep Guardiola has hailed the contribution of new Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus in the club's FA Cup fourth-round 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, making his first start for the club, assisted Raheem Sterling's opener with a through-ball in the first half before winning the free-kick from which Yaya Toure curled in City's third in second-half added time.

Discussing Jesus, Guardiola told BBC Sport: "He helped a lot. It's the first game and it's not easy for him to communicate as he doesn't speak English, so he'll need time. But he makes a lot of movement and his assist was outstanding.

"Sooner or later the new player has to start to play. Of course they have to deserve to play and show me on the pitch and on the training session but he made a good five or 10 minutes against Tottenham, when he came in and created two or three chances.

"Today he made a good assist and it was his last action, the fight and run with the central defender, and he won the duel. He played very good. He's very young, though - we cannot forget he's 19 years old and he has a lot of room to improve. But we're here to help him and improve his natural condition he has."

Prior to Saturday, Jesus had not started a game since Palmeiras beat Chapecoense 1-0 in the Brazilian top flight in late November.

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola hints at Vincent Kompany return
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
 Pep Guardiola has a word with Yaya Toure during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Result: Yaya Toure seals comfortable Manchester City victory at Crystal Palace
Guardiola praises Jesus after promising displayTeam News: Jesus starts for Manchester City in FA CupGuardiola hints at Vincent Kompany returnMan City accept anti-doping chargeReport: Man City still keen on Bellerin
Pep Guardiola wants five-year City stay?Toure rules out move to Chinese Super LeagueLionel Messi contract talks "going very well"City, Liverpool, Everton chasing Heaton?City chiefs 'to give Guardiola major funding'
> Manchester City Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand