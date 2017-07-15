New Transfer Talk header

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro is reportedly on the verge of signing a new deal with the club, snubbing interest from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Juventus full-back Alex Sandro has reportedly decided to snub interest from Chelsea in favour of signing a new deal in Turin.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge and was the subject of a £61m bid from Chelsea which was rejected by the Italian champions.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is understood to have made Sandro one of his key transfer targets this summer as he looks to provide competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

However, Sky Sport Italia claim that the Brazilian has instead opted to remain in Turin and will commit his future to the Champions League finalists by signing a new contract.

Juve are reluctant to lose any more defenders this summer having already seen Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves join AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

The news is another blow for Conte, who is understood to be frustrated with the club's transfer activity this summer having also missed out on Romelu Lukaku.

The Premier League champions did complete their second major signing of the summer earlier today, though, bringing in Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco on a five-year deal.

Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina celebrates his goal during the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal match against Venezuela at Gillette Stadium on June 18, 2016
