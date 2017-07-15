New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea make £88m bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina celebrates his goal during the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal match against Venezuela at Gillette Stadium on June 18, 2016
Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, with a bid of £88m reportedly made to the Bianconeri for the Argentina international.
Saturday, July 15, 2017

Chelsea have made Juventus an offer of £88m for striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to reports.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar maiden Bianconeri season following his 2016 move from Napoli, scoring 32 goals in 55 games across all competitions.

With Diego Costa reportedly on his way out of Stamford Bridge and Romelu Lukaku snubbing Chelsea for Manchester United, Antonio Conte is said to have stepped up his efforts to recruit a world-class striker.

According to The Sun, the Blues have reportedly approached Juve with the intention of signing the highly-rated Argentina international as they prepare to defend their Premier League title and compete in the Champions League.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in recruiting Gabonese marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
