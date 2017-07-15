Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, with a bid of £88m reportedly made to the Bianconeri for the Argentina international.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar maiden Bianconeri season following his 2016 move from Napoli, scoring 32 goals in 55 games across all competitions.

With Diego Costa reportedly on his way out of Stamford Bridge and Romelu Lukaku snubbing Chelsea for Manchester United, Antonio Conte is said to have stepped up his efforts to recruit a world-class striker.

According to The Sun, the Blues have reportedly approached Juve with the intention of signing the highly-rated Argentina international as they prepare to defend their Premier League title and compete in the Champions League.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in recruiting Gabonese marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.