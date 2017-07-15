New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea hopeful of beating Liverpool to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Chelsea are closing in on a £65m deal for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and look to beat Liverpool to his signature, according to reports.
Chelsea have edged ahead of Liverpool in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Gabon international is in demand this summer and he is expected to leave the Bundesliga giants after scoring 85 goals in 128 league appearances since 2013.

According to The Mirror, Antonio Conte is even more determined to get their hands on a world-class striker after Romelu Lukaku snubbed them for Manchester United.

The report goes on to say that the Blues are closing in on a £65m deal for Aubameyang, putting them in good stead to beat off competition from Jurgen Klopp's side.

Chelsea are also expecting to lose Diego Costa this summer after Conte reportedly told him that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

