May 8, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,500
Chelsea
3-0
Middlesbrough
Costa (23'), Alonso (34'), Matic (65')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Fabio (60'), Bamford (89')

Antonio Conte: 'We deserve to win the Premier League'

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side "deserve" to win the Premier League this season having moved to within one win of the title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 22:49 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side deserve to win the Premier League this season having moved to within one win of the title.

Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Friday allowed Chelsea to move seven points clear at the top of the table with only three games of the season remaining courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough this evening.

Chelsea can now wrap up a second title in the space of three years by beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday, and Conte is eager to wrap it up as soon as possible.

"We must be pleased. It was a great performance, my players showed commitment, workrate for an three important points," the Italian told BBC Sport.

"At this stage it was important to win and exploit Tottenham's defeat. Now, another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom. This is my first season in England in a tough Championship.

"I'm delighted for my players, they deserve this. We are showing that we deserve to win the league. We must try in the next game to become champions. West Brom will want to play a good game against us, but we are ready."

Even if Chelsea fail to beat West Brom on Friday then they will only need one win from their final two games, which come at home to Watford and Sunderland.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
Tables
 