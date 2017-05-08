Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side "deserve" to win the Premier League this season having moved to within one win of the title.

Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Friday allowed Chelsea to move seven points clear at the top of the table with only three games of the season remaining courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough this evening.

Chelsea can now wrap up a second title in the space of three years by beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday, and Conte is eager to wrap it up as soon as possible.

"We must be pleased. It was a great performance, my players showed commitment, workrate for an three important points," the Italian told BBC Sport.

"At this stage it was important to win and exploit Tottenham's defeat. Now, another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom. This is my first season in England in a tough Championship.

"I'm delighted for my players, they deserve this. We are showing that we deserve to win the league. We must try in the next game to become champions. West Brom will want to play a good game against us, but we are ready."

Even if Chelsea fail to beat West Brom on Friday then they will only need one win from their final two games, which come at home to Watford and Sunderland.