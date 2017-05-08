Antonio Conte: 'Tottenham Hotspur have advantage over Chelsea'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claims that Tottenham Hotspur have held an advantage over his team in the Premier League title race this season.
Monday, May 8, 2017

The Blues have held a lead at the top of the standings for much of the campaign, and they will move seven points clear if they can defeat Middlesbrough on Monday night.

However, Conte says that Spurs should have been regarded as favourites to prevail over the Blues given that he is spending his first year in English football.

The 47-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I think Tottenham have an advantage, if you compare Tottenham to Chelsea.

"This is my first season and I found a lot of situations, a lot of players. Mauricio Pochettino has been working there for three years and has changed a lot of players and is working very well.

"For me, Tottenham are a really strong team and it's normal to see them fighting for the title."

Chelsea will win the title should they defeat both Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion this week.

